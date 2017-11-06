Creighton Volleyball Wins Ninth Straight With Senior Day Sweep Over DePaul

OMAHA, Neb. — No. 14 Creighton Volleyball swept DePaul to clinch its sixth straight 20-win season on Senior Day on Sunday. Manager Annie Cieslicki and Kenzie Crawford , Lydia Dimke , Brittany Lawrence and Marysa Wilkinson were honored in a post-match ceremony.

Scores of the match were 25-11, 25-14, 25-16. The 74-minute match featured just two lead changes, one each early in the final two sets.

Creighton is now 20-5 on the year and 13-1 in the BIG EAST with four matches to play. The Bluejays own a 1.5 game lead over Marquette in the BIG EAST standings with four matches to play.

Taryn Kloth and Jaali Winters each had 12 kills to pace a Bluejay attack that hit .414 and produced 43 kills. Lydia Dimke dished 29 assists while libero Brittany Witt had 17 digs, 10 assists and three aces. CU served nine aces on the afternoon, with Samantha Bohnet also authoring three service winners.

Creighton had 49 digs and five blocks on the day, hitting .414. It’s the second time this season that the Bluejays has hit over .400 against the Blue Demons.

DePaul was led by seven kills by Caitlyn Coffey. Kelsey Horvath had 10 assists and Haley Bueser added 10 digs. The Blue Demons finished with 26 kills, one ace, 30 digs and four blocks on .093 hitting.

Witt served three straight aces in the first set as the Bluejays rolled to a 15-3 lead early on. Kloth had six kills in the first set on eight swings as CU hit .429, while Witt provided seven digs.

In the second set Bohnet authored a 5-0 run that included two aces. CU broke free from a 9-7 lead with a 6-1 burst to stretch the lead. Witt would later serve a 7-0 run to get CU to set point before a Kloth kill ended the frame. CU hit .417 in the second set in 24 swings without an attack error.

The third set saw the Bluejays race to a 10-5 lead. The lead grew to 16-11 after a Wilkinson kill, and Wilkinson combined with Winters for a block on match point to end the afternoon with a 25-16 sweep in the third set.

Creighton plays its final four matches on the road, starting with Saturday’s 11:30 am Central contest at Xavier