Creighton Volleyball tops St. John’s

OMAHA, Neb. — The No. 16 Creighton Volleyball team moved back into a tie for first place with a 3-1 victory over St. John’s in a rare Friday afternoon match. Scores of the Bluejay triumph were 25-23, 20-25, 25-13, 25-16.

Creighton is now 15-5 on the fall and tied with Marquette in the BIG EAST standings with an 8-1 league mark midway through conference play. The Golden Eagles host Xavier tonight at 7 p.m. Central.

Jaali Winters led four Bluejays with double-figure kills, finishing with 13 kills and 11 digs. Marysa Wilkinson added 12 kills and a team-high six blocks, and Brittany Witt finished with 20 digs.

St. John’s was paced by eight kills each from Jordan McCalla and Julia Cast, and setter Erica DiMaulo had a double-double with 27 assists and 13 digs.

Creighton won a tense opening set, 25-23, as both teams struggled out of the gates after the rare mid-afternoon weekday start. Creighton appeared in control with a 19-15 lead before the Red Storm fought back to tie the score at 21-21. Winters put down kills on CU’s final two points of the frame.

St. John’s (11-14, 3-7 BIG EAST) evened the match with a 25-20 triumph in the second set, its first set victory in Omaha since 2013. The Red Storm used a 4-0 run on Kayley Wood’s serve to move ahead 7-4 and did not surrender the lead from there. CU got within two at 22-20, but a kill from Wood and consecutive Bluejay attack errors closed out the set. Cast and McCalla each had four kills in the second set, as SJU hit .171 as a team in the win.

Creighton would control the final two sets. Six different Bluejays put down a kill and three women had an ace in CU’s 25-13 third set victory. Witt authored a pair of serving runs in the third set. Ballenger and Lydia Dimke had consecutive blocks to put CU up 5-3 and the hosts maintained the lead for good.

Ballenger and Naomi Hickman combined for three blocks in a four-point stretch as Creighton clinched the match with a 25-16 victory. Creighton out-blocked the Red Storm 5-1 in the final set to even the blocking category at 12 each for the afternoon. CU had four different 3-0 runs in the fourth set of the victory, which was capped by Samantha Bohnet ‘s third ace of the afternoon.

CU finished with 54 kills, seven aces, 70 digs and 12.0 blocks on .191 hitting. St. John’s recorded 34 kills, three aces, 65 digs and 12.0 blocks on .042 hitting.

Creighton will host Seton Hall on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the program’s annual Pink Out.