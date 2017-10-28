Creighton Volleyball Tops Providence For Sixth Straight Victory

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — No. 16 Creighton Volleyball won its’ season-best sixth straight match with a 3-1 victory at Providence on Friday night.

Scores of the match were 25-19, 20-25, 25-15, 25-20, CU’s seventh victory in as many tries against the Friars.

“Credit to Providence,” said Creighton head coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth . “I thought Providence’s defense was outstanding and they served the ball extremely well. There are areas that we thought we should have done a little bit better, and we’re going to have to raise our level of play tomorrow to be successful.”

Jaali Winters (12 kills, 19 digs) and Lydia Dimke (40 assists, 11 digs) had double-doubles for Creighton, which also got a career-high eight kills from freshman Naomi Hickman .

PC was led by 10 kills from Addison Root, though Root hit just .038 in 52 swings.

Creighton finished with 55 kills, eight aces, 65 digs and six blocks on .217 hitting. PC countered with 34 kills, nine aces, 48 digs and 10 blocks on .074 hitting.

The lone set PC won finished with a 9-0 Friars run after the Bluejays had built up a 20-16 lead just before intermission.

Creighton and Providence will meet again on Saturday at 4 p.m. Central, again at Alumni Hall in Providence, R.I.