Creighton Volleyball Tops Butler In Five Set Comeback Win

OMAHA, Neb. — No. 17 Creighton Volleyball overcame an 0-2 hole to rally to beat Butler in five sets before 1,605 fans at D.J. Sokol Arena on Friday night.

Scores of the match in favor of the victorious hosts were 19-25, 24-26, 25-21, 25-23, 15-9.

Creighton junior Jaali Winters tied her career-high with 28 kills, tied for third-most in Creighton history, in the win. Eighteen of her kills came after the intermission, including eight in the fourth set and four more in the fifth frame. She also served up an ace on match point. Winters added 19 digs and two blocks in the contest.

In addition to Winters, Taryn Kloth (18), Marysa Wilkinson (15), Lydia Dimke (7) and Naomi Hickman (7) each added season-bests in kills. Brittany Witt scooped a season-high 30 digs and Dimke dished a career-best 65 assists to go with 13 digs.

Creighton (13-5, 6-1 BIG EAST) had 84 kills, 79 assists and 106 digs — all D.J. Sokol Arena records for a team — in addition to adding nine blocks and three aces on .282 hitting.

Butler (14-6, 4-4 BIG EAST) finished with 71 kills, two aces, 87 digs and 13.0 blocks on .275 hitting. Five Bulldogs had double-figure kills, paced by 16 each from Whitney Beck and Brooke Gregory. Setter Makayla Ferguson had 49 assists and 21 digs, and Bri Lilly added eight block assists.

Butler controlled the first set, hitting .366 in a 25-19 victory. The Bulldogs pulled away from a 12-10 lead with a 10-4 burst to lead 22-14. Ferguson dished her 13th assist to Beck to close out the first frame.

The second set featured 10 ties and four lead changes before the Butler won a 26-24 frame. Creighton led 20-17 and 22-20 before the Bulldogs rallied. BU’s Natalie Ravenell put down a kll to break a 24-all knot, and Beck once again silenced the home crowd with a kill on set point for the 26-24 victory. Ravenell had six kills and three digs in the second set for BU, which had a whopping 24 kills in the second set, hitting .382. Winters heated up for CU with six kills and eight digs in the frame

Winters and Kloth each had six kills in the third set, while Megan Ballenger had three of CU’s four blocks, in a 25-21 Bluejay win to extend the match. The match was even at 20-all before CU closed out the set on a 5-1 run, including a block from Ballenger and Dimke on set point.

The fourth set was deadlocked at 19-each before Creighton won a key instant replay reversal to go ahead 20-19. Winters would pound kills for CU’s 23rd, 24th and 25th points of the fourth set. Dimke dished 15 assists and dug seven balls in the fourth frame, as CU had 20 kills in a 25-23 triumph to force a fifth set.

Creighton ventured to the fifth set for just the second time this season, and emerged victorious for the first time since three straight five-set wins in the 2016 NCAA Tournament. Butler led 8-7 when the teams switched benches in the fifth set, only to see Creighton close the match on an 8-1 run. Samantha Bohnet served five of those points, while Winters initiated the final two points. Winters and Wilkinson each had four kills in the fifth set, while Witt dug nine balls in the decisive frame.

Creighton returns to action on Sunday at 1 p.m. against Xavier.