Creighton Volleyball ranked 16th

OMAHA, Neb. — The Creighton Volleyball team remained 16th in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll on Monday following a 2-0 weekend. In fact, all 25 teams are ranked in the exact same order as a week ago.

The Bluejays moved to 9-1 in BIG EAST play last weekend after wins over St. John’s (Friday) and Seton Hall (Sunday) and are back in first place in the league standings, one-half game ahead of Marquette (9-2). Creighton is 16-5 overall thanks to a season-best five-match win streak.

Creighton is 48-15 all-time when playing as a ranked team in the AVCA poll. The Bluejays have now been ranked in 30 all-time polls, and are one of 16 clubs to be ranked in each of the last 16 editions.

The Bluejays, who have played the nation’s 10th-toughest schedule according to the NCAA, have faced eight teams that are ranked in this week’s poll (No. 6 Kentucky, No. 11 Kansas, No. 14 Washington, No. 17 Purdue, No. 19 USC, No. 21 Wichita State, No. 22 Iowa State and No. 25 Northern Iowa,).

Penn State remained in the top spot in the national rankings with 52 first-place votes, four more than last week. Stanford, Texas, Florida and Minnesota round out the top five.

Monday also marked the unveiling of the fourth official RPI rankings from the NCAA. Despite a 2-0 week, Creighton is 15th in those rankings, after being 13th a week ago. Creighton held steady in the VolleyMob.com at No. 14, while also rising one spot to 23rd in the PrepVolleyball.com poll.

Creighton plays at Providence twice this weekend, taking on the Friars Friday at 6 p.m. Central before a 4 p.m. Central match on Saturday.