Creighton Volleyball ranked 14th

OMAHA, Neb. — The Creighton Volleyball team climbed two spots to 14th in the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll on Monday following a third straight 2-0 weekend.

The Bluejays moved to 11-1 in BIG EAST play last weekend after two road wins at Providence to remain one-half game ahead of Marquette in the league standings. The Bluejays have won a season-best seven straight contests to improve to 18-5 overall.

Creighton is 50-15 all-time when playing as a ranked team in the AVCA poll. The Bluejays have now been ranked in 31 all-time polls, and are one of 16 clubs to be ranked in each of the last 17 editions. Tuesday will mark the one-year anniversary of Creighton entering the top-25 and remaining in every poll since.

The Bluejays, who have played the nation’s 10th-toughest schedule according to the NCAA, have faced seven teams that are ranked in this week’s poll (No. 6 Kentucky, No. 11 Washington, No. 12 Kansas, No. 17 USC, No. 19 Iowa State, No. 21 Wichita State and No. 22 Purdue).

Penn State remained in the top spot in the national rankings with 56 first-place votes, four more than last week. Stanford, Texas, Florida and Minnesota round out the top five.

Monday also marked the unveiling of the fifth official RPI rankings from the NCAA. Creighton remained 15th in those rankings. Creighton held steady in the VolleyMob.com poll at No. 14 for the third straight week, while also rising one spot to 22nd in the PrepVolleyball.com poll.

Creighton hosts its final regular-season home matches of the season this weekend, starting Saturday at 1 p.m. with a match vs. second-place Marquette.