Creighton Volleyball Now 14th in Both AVCA Poll and RPI Rankings

OMAHA, Neb. — The Creighton Volleyball team are ranked 14th in both the American Volleyball Coaches Association poll and the NCAA’s official RPI rankings released on Monday following a fourth straight 2-0 weekend.

The Bluejays moved to 13-1 in BIG EAST play last weekend after home sweeps over Marquette and DePaul. The Bluejays have won a season-best nine straight contests to improve to 20-5 overall, clinching a sixth straight 20-win campaign.

Creighton is 52-15 all-time when playing as a ranked team in the AVCA poll. The Bluejays have now been ranked in 32 all-time polls, and are one of 16 clubs to be ranked in each of the last 18 editions. Last Tuesday (Oct. 31) marked the one-year anniversary of Creighton entering the top-25 and remaining in every poll since.

The Bluejays, who have played the nation’s eighth-toughest schedule according to the NCAA, have faced seven teams that are ranked in this week’s poll (No. 7 Kentucky, No. 11 Kansas, No. 13 Washington, No. 17 USC, No. 20 Wichita State, No. 21 Purdue and No. 24 Iowa State).

Penn State remained in the top spot in the national rankings with 56 first-place votes, the same as last week. Stanford, Texas, Florida and Minnesota round out the top five.

Creighton remained 14th in the AVCA poll, while the Bluejays climbed one spot in the RPI listings. Creighton also inched up one spot to 13th in the VolleyMob.com poll, while holding at 22nd in the PrepVolleyball.com poll.

Creighton will play its next four matches on the road, starting with Saturday’s 11:30 a.m. Central contest at Xavier.