Creighton Tops Omaha in Charity Exhibition

OMAHA, Neb. — Marcus Foster and Khyri Thomas combined for 41 points on just 28 shots as the Creighton men’s basketball team topped Nebraska-Omaha, 96-67, on Thursday in a charity exhibition to benefit the American Red Cross Hurricane Relief Fund.

Creighton’s bench scored 45 points on the night while adding 29 rebounds. Manny Suarez approached a double-double with 14 points and eight rebounds in 11 minutes, while Ronnie Harrell Jr. added nine points and 13 minutes on just two shots in 21 minutes of work. Ten of Harrell’s rebounds came in the second half to help CU win the board battle 52-43 for the evening.

Nebraska-Omaha was paced by 15 points from KJ Robinson, while Mitchell Hahn added 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Creighton led 49-35 at the half behind 17 points from Foster, as the Bluejays ended the first half with a 29-14 run. Thomas and Suarez had CU’s first 12 points in that flurry and CU’s lead remained in double-digits the entire second half. The Bluejays closed the game on a 10-2 burst to push the final margin to 29 by night’s end.

It was the meeting between the crosstown rivals since a 2009 exhibition that was also won by Creighton.

Creighton plays its final exhibition on Friday, Nov. 3 vs. UNC Pembroke at 7 p.m., before opening the regular-season on Nov. 10 vs. Yale.