Creighton swept by McNeese State

Omaha, Neb. — Celebrating nine seniors in the final weekend game of the 2017 regular season, the Creighton Baseball squad jumped out to a 4-0 lead but were unable to hold on the Bluejays fell to McNeese State 9-4 on Sunday, May 14.

The loss dropped the Bluejays to 22-22 on the season, while McNeese State moved to 34-16 overall.

Bluejay starter Keith Rogalla got things started with a dominant first inning, giving the offense a little boost. Sophomore Clark Brinkman wasted little time as he slashed the first pitch of Creighton’s half of the first inning for a single up the middle. Brinkman stole second, then moved to third on a ground out from freshman Parker Upton . Sophomore Thomas Luevano capitalized with an RBI ground out to make it 1-0.

The Bluejays refused to be complacent as sophomore Michael Emodi walked, then freshman Will Robertson was hit by a pitch. Freshman Jason Allbery followed with a two-run double to left-center to chase McNeese State starter Aidan Anderson. Freshman Isaac Collins greeted Peyton McLemore with an RBI single to center as Creighton cruised to a 4-0 lead.

Staked to a 4-0 lead, Rogalla posted another 1-2-3 frame in the second. The third frame started innocently enough as Rogalla struck out Jake Cochran, but a wild pitch allowed him to reach. With two down and two on, Rogalla hit Ryan Ramiz to load the bases and Matt Gallier evened the contest with a home run over the left field wall.

The blast in the fourth woke the Cowboy offense as McNeese State added two runs in the fourth, followed by single runs in the fifth and sixth innings to chase Rogalla.

While the McNeese offense found its rhythm, the Bluejay went quiet as Creighton was held to just two hits after the third inning.

McLemore picked up the win (1-0) for McNeese State, allowing four hits in 4.1 innings of work. Rogalla took the loss (2-4), surrendering eight runs on 10 hits in 5.1 innings.

Offensively the Bluejays got two hits each from Brinkman and Collins to lead the way.

Creighton will play its final regular season home game of 2017 on Tuesday, May 16 at 7:00 pm.