Creighton sweeps Xavier

OMAHA, Neb. — Marysa Wilkinson had 14 kills on .700 hitting as No. 17 Creighton Volleyball cruised to a 3-0 sweep over visiting Xavier on Sunday.

Scores of the match in favor of the host Bluejays were 25-14, 25-19, 25-15. Creighton is now 14-5 (7-1 BIG EAST), while Xavier dropped to 7-16 (2-7 BIG EAST).

Wilkinson and Jaali Winters each had 14 kills to pace a high-powered Bluejay attack that hit .394 on the afternoon. Lydia Dimke had 39 assists to quarterback the offense, while Brittany Witt provided 19 digs to pace the Bluejay defense that did not surrender and ace and held Xavier to .160 hitting. Freshman Alexa Roumeliotis also provided 10 a season-high 10 digs in her first start as a collegian. Creighton finished with 53 kills, four aces, 57 digs and three blocks.

Xavier finished with 28 kills, no aces, 38 digs and three blocks. Morgan Finn led the Musketeers with seven kills and Meredith Klare had a team-best 11 digs.

Creighton rode the momentum of Friday’s comeback win over Butler by hitting .516 in the opening set with 18 kills on 31 swings. Winters had seven kills and Wilkinson four more in a 25-14 win. CU broke free from a 10-8 margin with a 5-0 run on Samantha Bohnet ‘s serve. Fittingly enough, it was Bohnet that served set point, which was capped by a Wilkinson putaway.

The second set was also tight with CU trailing 8-7 before Roumeliotis authored a 4-0 run that gave CU the lead for good. Wilkinson had six kills on eight swings, Dimke dished 14 assists and Witt scooped eight digs in the 25-19 win.

Five Bluejays had multiple kills in a 25-15 victory to wrap the third set and the match. With Creighton up 12-10, Bohnet served a 6-0 run that put the match away. Winters and Wilkinson each had two kills in the spurt, while Bohnet also had one of her two aces on the afternoon. A kill from Brittany Lawrence ended the 73-minute match.

Creighton returns to action on Friday with a rare Noon start when it hosts St. John’s.