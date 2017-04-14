Creighton sweeps Seton Hall

OMAHA, Neb — The Creighton softball team swept a doubleheader against Seton Hall with a pair of walk-off wins on Saturday at the Creighton Sports Complex.

The Bluejays won the first game 8-0 in six innings before claiming a 3-2 eight-inning victory during the nightcap.

Creighton improved to 14-22 overall and 5-6 in BIG EAST play, while Seton Hall fell to 19-17-1 overall and 5-6 in league contests.

Saturday’s games were delayed over three hours by rain.

In the nightcap, Ashley Cantu ‘s game-winning infield-single with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning drove in Sydney Jenkins from third base to help Creighton pick up its first doubleheader BIG EAST sweep of the season.

With the bases loaded, Cantu made contact with the 1-2 pitch and dropped the ball just in front of home plate. The Seton Hall catcher retrieved the ball and did not have a play at the plate as Jenkins hustled home from third to score the winning run.

Jordyn Sturgeon tied the game three batters earlier with a double to right-center field. Sturgeon lifted a 1-2 delivery to the wall to drive in Jen Daro from first base, tying the game at 2-2.

Seton Hall opened the second game of the day with Alexis Walken’s 11th home run of the season during the top of the first.

Creighton starter Michal Hylton settled in after the first and did not allow a run while scattering four hits during the next six innings.

The Bluejays tied the game during the bottom of the fifth inning with a single down the left-field line from Anna O’Gorman , driving in Tash Coffiel to make it 1-1.

Creighton had a chance to take the lead in the fifth with the bases loaded after Daro walked, but Sturgeon grounded out to the pitcher to keep the game knotted at one.

The Pirates led off the top of the 6th with a single to left center and had an opportunity to regain the lead, but Sturgeon threw out a would-be base runner at second base for the first out.

Hylton induced a line out and ground out to end the sixth without allowing another base runner.

Creighton went down in order during the home half of the sixth for the first time during the nightcap, and neither team produced a base runner during the seventh inning, forcing the game into extras.

Seton Hall put runners at second and third with only one out in the eighth with a single, hit by pitch and sacrifice bunt.

Hylton forced the second out of the inning with a pop up to third.

The Pirates took the lead during the extra frame on a wild pitch. Sara Foster scored to give the visiting team a 2-1 edge.

With a runner at third and a full count, Hylton recorded her seventh strikeout of the game to end the inning.

Allie Reinhart opened the bottom of the eight by reaching first on a throwing error, and Daro replaced her with a fielder’s choice to third base.

Seton Hall starter Reganne Camp had Sturgeon in a 1-2 hole before the junior delivered with the game-tying double.

Jessica Lewis drew a walk to put runners at first and second, and Aujanae McCoy singled up the middle to load the bases for the top of the Bluejays’ order.

After a Seton Hall pitching change, Cantu fell behind 1-2, but the freshman made just enough contact to bounce the ball high into the air and place it in between the catcher and pitcher to allow Jenkins to score from third.

Cantu ended the game 3-for-4 with the game-winning RBI and a walk.

Hylton pitched a career-high eight innings and allowed six hits and two runs while striking out a career-high seven batters and walking only one.

Dellinger ended game one on Saturday with a two-run home run over the left-field wall to give Creighton an 8-0 run-rule victory.

Coffiel led off the sixth with a single before Dellinger produced the game-winning home run, her fifth of the season.

After the first pitch of Saturday’s first game was delayed by three hours and fifteen minutes, the Bluejays scored one run during each of the first three innings.

Dellinger doubled to right-center field to open the scoring for the Bluejays in the opening frame.

Lewis launched her first career home run over the left field wall to make it 2-0 during the second. The senior shortstop did not have a homer during her first 143 at-bats as a Bluejay.

During the third, Jen Daro ‘s infield-single to first base with the bases loaded plated Coffiel from third to give Creighton a three-run advantage.

Seton Hall threatened to score during opening frame by leading off the game with a double, but Sturgeon threw out a runner trying to steal second and Bryana Clark recorded her first strikeout of the game to strand a runner at third base.

Clark retired the next six batters she faced before running into trouble in the fourth. A lead-off single and two-out walk put runners at first and second, but Clark tallied her fifth strikeout to end the inning.

The junior right-hander finished the game with seven strikeouts and two walks for her second shutout of the season.

Sturgeon’s single to left field two-out single to left field gave Creighton a 4-0 lead during the bottom of the fifth. Lewis nearly followed Sturgeon with a her second home run of the day, but the ball hit off the top of the wall in center field, forcing Lewis to settle for her first double of the season.

Pinch-hitter Sam Crowley extended the Bluejays’ lead to six runs with a single to left-center field to drive in both Lewis and Sturgeon. Crowley has seven RBIs during BIG EAST play.

Seton Hall put two on during the sixth before Clark ended the Pirates final at-bat with a strikeout.

Dellinger ended the first game 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Lewis finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and her first two extra-base hits of 2017. Coffiel also went 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored.

Creighton and Seton Hall will conclude their three-game series at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning at the Creighton Sports Complex.