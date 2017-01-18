class="single single-post postid-209159 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
Creighton Suffers Huge Loss | KTIC Radio

Creighton Suffers Huge Loss

BY Associated Press | January 18, 2017
Home News Regional Sports
Creighton Suffers Huge Loss
Creighton's Maurice Watson Jr. (10) is walked off the court after a knee injury in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Cincinnati. Creighton won 72-67. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Creighton point guard and national assists leader Maurice Watson Jr. will miss the rest of the season because of a major knee injury. Watson tweeted on Tuesday that an MRI revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Coach Greg McDermott tweeted he was “devastated” for Watson.

Watson was injured in the seventh-ranked Bluejays’ 72-67 win at Xavier. He banged his knee in a collision midway through the first half, hobbled off the court and put ice on the knee. He returned a few minutes later. Watson went out for good after driving for a layup, getting fouled and landing hard. He immediately grabbed his knee and stayed on his back until medical staff arrived.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: