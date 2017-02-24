Creighton splits first day Santa Clara Invitational Games

SANTA CLARA, Calif — Sophomore Michal Hylton recorded her first career shutout to lead Creighton softball to its third victory of the season as the Bluejays finished 1-1 during the first day of the Santa Clara Invitational on Friday.

The Bluejays defeated host Santa Clara 4-0 in the nightcap following a 20-6 loss against South Dakota.

Creighton is now 3-9 during 2017.

Hylton allowed five hits, walked two and struck out a pair in a complete-game performance. The victory was her first this season and marked the third complete game and first shutout in her 12th career start as a Bluejay.

The sophomore left-hander received early run support when Creighton opened the game with three runs in the top of the first. Allie Reinhart and Jordyn Sturgeon each chipped in with RBI singles, while Sam Dellinger had an RBI sacrifice bunt to drive in the third run of the ball game.

The Bluejays had four hits in the first, but were limited to zero base hits in the final six innings. Creighton added a run after a walk, wild pitch and an error in the top of the second, but did not have a base runner in the final five innings.

Santa Clara reliever Ciara Gonzales allowed one unearned run and walked only one in 6.0 innings of relief.

The Broncos put pressure on Hylton throughout the game, but left eight runners on base.

Hylton recorded two quick outs in the fifth inning before Santa Clara loaded the bases. Geenamarie Bonilla grounded out to second to end the threat and strand all three runners.

The Broncos also put runners runners on the corners in the last of the 7th before Hylton enduced a game-ending fly out to center.

Santa Clara lead-off hitter Ellie Fisher had three hits, but 11 other batters to face the left-handed starter managed only two combined hits.

Creighton had its best offensive performance of the season during the opening game on Friday, but South Dakota also had its offense working.

The Bluejays matched a season-high with six runs on a season-high eight hits, while the Coyotes plated 20 runs on 19 hits.

South Dakota jumped out to an early 4-0 lead after the first half inning.

Creighton cut into the lead with one run in both the first and second as Reinhart and Coffiel had RBI singles.

The Coyotes extended the lead with another four-spot in the fourth, but the Bluejays equaled that run total in the home half of the inning.

Ashley Cantu led off the inning with a walk before Anna O’Gorman drove in her fourth run of the season with a double to right center and cut the lead to 8-3.

After a single from Dellinger, Sturgeon launched her first home run as a Bluejay. The junior lifted the ball over the left-field wall for a three-run homer and Creighton trimmed the deficit to two, 8-6.

Sturgeon had eight home runs in two seasons at South Dakota State before transferring to Creighton following the 2016 season.

South Dakota responded with nine runs on nine hits in the top of the fifth to push its lead to 11 and tallied three more in the fifth before the game ended because of the nine-run rule.

All nine starters recorded hits for the Coyotes and five had at least two. Shelby Keil led the team with a 4-for-5 performance and Kayla Fields drove in a team-high five runs.

O’Gorman finished 2-for-3, and Sturgeon went 1-for-1 with the three-run home run and walked twice to lead the Bluejays.

Overall, Sturgeon finished the day 2-for-4 with four RBIs in her first two games after missing last weekend’s action with an injury. Reinhart added two RBIs, each coming on first-inning singles during both of Creighton’s games on Friday.

Creighton is back in action at the Santa Clara Invitational on Saturday with games against Weber State and Illinois-Chicago. First pitch between the Bluejays and Weber State is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. (CST).