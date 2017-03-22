Creighton Softball Wins Home Opener Over Drake

OMAHA, Neb. — The Creighton softball team opened its 2017 home schedule with a 4-3 victory over Drake on Wednesday afternoon at the Creighton Sports Complex.

The Bluejays improved to 9-16, while the Bulldogs are now 16-13.

Senior infielder Anna O’Gorman led the Creighton offense with a 4-for-4 performance, an RBI double and the game-winning run. O’Gorman’s four hits set a new career single-game high.

Fellow senior Allie Reinhart finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs, including the game-winning RBI with a double to right-center field in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Drake broke into the scoring column in the first with a double to right field to take an early lead, but the Bluejays responded with one of their own in the bottom half.

After recording two outs to open the bottom of the first frame before Sam Dellinger singled. O’Gorman started her day with a double down the right-field line to drive in Dellinger at tie the game at one.

Drake did not score in both the second and third innings, despite advancing at least one runner into scoring position during each frame. The Bulldogs had runners at second and third in the second before Creighton starter Bryana Clark struck out Drake’s leading hitter, Mandi Roemmich to end the inning. In the third, Drake put runners on first and with only one out, but a pop out to second and a line out to short ended the threat.

The Bluejays took their first lead in third inning with a sacrifice fly. Singles from Dellinger and O’Gorman and a walk from Sturgeon, loaded the bases with only one out in the bottom of the third. On an 0-1 pitch, Reinhart sent a high fly ball to deep center field that was tracked down by the Bulldogs’ center fielder, but drove in Dellinger from third.

Drake left two runners on base again in the top of the fourth inning without scoring a run. The Bulldogs ended Wednesday’s game with 14 runners left on base as Creighton’s pitching stranded at least one runner on base each inning.

The Jays extended their lead with a run by Sam Crowley. Crowley reached on a wild pitch and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt attempt that resulted in an error by the Drake second baseman. With runners at second and third, Tash Coffiel grounded out to second. On the play, Aujanae McCoy — the runner at second base — stood less than 10 feet from third base with Crowley also standing near the bag. Drake attempted to throw out McCoy retreating to second, but Crowley broke for home on the throw. The Bulldogs attempted to throw out Crowley at the plate, but the ball was late, resulting in Creighton’s third run of the game.

Drake tied the game in the fifth at 3-3 with a double and sacrifice fly before Clark wiggling out of danger by stranding two runners.

After O’Gorman led off the bottom of the fifth with a single to second, Reinhart doubled to right-center to drive in O’Gorman and give Creighton a 4-3 advantage.

Creighton loaded with a single and walk, but Ashley Cantu lined out to the short stop to end the inning with only one Bluejay run.

Dellinger relieved Clark in the sixth and held the Bulldogs in check.

Coffiel and O’Gorman each singled in the sixth before Coffiel was tagged out at home on an attempted squeeze bunt.

In the seventh, Drake’s threatened with runners at first and two base and two outs. With the Bulldogs down to their final strike, lead-off hitter Tasha Alexander extended the inning with a single to deep hole between second and third and loaded the base for Roemmich.

Roemmich send a 2-2 pitch to McCoy, the Creighton second baseman, who fired the ball to first for the final out of the game.

Clark recorded the win after going five innings and allowing only one earned run, while Dellinger picked up her second save of the season with two scoreless innings on relief.

The Bluejays and Bulldogs combined for 21 hits (Creighton 11, Drake 10) and left 25 runners on base (Drake 14, Creighton 11).

Creighton opens BIG EAST play this weekend against Georgetown. First pitch for the first game of the series is scheduled for Saturday morning at 11 a.m. central.