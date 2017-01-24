Creighton Softball Picked Fifth In BIG EAST Preseason Poll

OMAHA, Neb. — The Creighton softball team was picked fifth in the 2017 BIG EAST Softball Preseason Coaches’ poll, the conference announced Tuesday afternoon.

Creighton received 27 points, four points behind Villanova (31) who was picked fourth. St. John’s held the top spot with 48 points and six first-place votes, while defending regular-season champion DePaul received 44 points and two first-place votes for the second position.

2016 BIG EAST Tournament champion Butler checked in at third with 32 points. Seton Hall (21), Providence (11) and Georgetown (10) rounded out the poll in the sixth through eighth positions.

The Bluejays return five starters and 11 letterwinners from last season’s squad that finished 25-22 overall and 7-11 in league play (fifth place). Two-time BIG EAST All-Conference Selection Allie Reinhart returns after leading the team with 18 hits and five home runs during league play. Creighton also returns its entire starting infield from last season, including three-year starting corner infielder Jen Daro , and the team’s leading hitter from a year ago, shortstop Tash Coffiel . Daro led the Jays with nine home runs and 39 RBIs during 2016, and Coffiel posted a .353 batting average and .463 on-base percentage.

Creighton led the BIG EAST with 328 strikeouts and walked a BIG EAST low 102 batters, but is forced to replace two starting pitchers that logged 254 innings a season ago ( Sydnee Eck and Micaela Whitney ). Sophomore Michal Hylton is the only returning pitcher that has appeared in more than one game in a Bluejay uniform. South Dakota State transfer Bryana Clark and Butler (Kan.) Community College transfer Jenny Hittinger will be expected to contribute in the circle this season.

Creighton opens the 2017 season at the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe, Ariz. (Feb. 9-11). The Bluejays play San Jose State on Feb. 9 at 4 p.m. Central to begin the new campaign. The home schedule begins March 11 and 12 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

BIG EAST play begins March 25, as Creighton plays at Georgetown. The top-four finishers in the BIG EAST regular-season standings will qualify for the BIG EAST Championship presented by Jeep (May 12 and 13), which will be played at the Ballpark at Rosemont for the third straight year.