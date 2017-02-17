Creighton Softball drops two

AUBURN, Ala. — The Creighton softball team opened the Plainsman Invitational with a pair of losses at Jane B. Moore Field in Auburn, Ala. on Friday.

The Bluejays fell 10-6 to Mercer before dropping an 8-0 game against No. 2 Auburn.

In the opening game of the day, Mercer jumped out to a six-run lead off of two home runs and an error with two outs.

A solo home run gave the Bears a 1-0 edge before Mercer loaded the bases with two outs. Creighton starter Bryana Clark induced a ground ball that appeared to help the Bluejays escape giving up a big inning, but an error allowed two runs to score.

Mercer took advantage of the error as Megan Lane launched a three-run home run to put the Bears ahead 6-0.

Creighton put three different runners on base in the second but ended the frame with a fielder’s choice and strikeout.

Michal Hylton replaced Clark in the third and got out of her first inning of work by holding a runner at second base after a two-out double.

The Bluejays put together a six-run inning of their own during the third frame.

Sam Dellinger and Allie Reinhart started the rally with back-to-back home runs. Dellinger’s home run, the first of her Creighton career, came with Anna O’Gorman on base following a lead-off single.

Reinhart cut the deficit in half at 6-3 with her first long ball of 2017 after hitting six last season.

Jen Daro and Mikaela Pechar reached on a single and a walk to extend the frame, and Daro came around to score the first of two runs in the inning via a wild pitch.

Following Daro’s run that trimmed the lead to two, Tash Coffiel delivered with an RBI single to left-center to make it 6-5.

Jayci McGill, who came on as a pinch hitter and drew a two-out walk, scored the tying run on a wild pitch with O’Gorman at the plate, the 10th Bluejay to step to the plate during the six-run third.

Neither team scratched a run across in the fourth or fifth, while Mercer took the lead and the game with three runs in the sixth and one in the seventh.

The Bluejays had only four base runners during the last four innings against the Bears.

Jill McElderry allowed one hit in 4.1 innings of relief work for Mercer while picking up her first victory of the season.

Meghan Rud and Lane led Mercer at the top of the lineup, with a combined five hits, five RBIs and three runs scored as the Bears finished with 11 hits.

Dellinger led the Bluejays with a 2-for-3 performance including a home run, two RBIs and a walk.

In the second game of the day, Hylton retired seven of the first eight hitters she faced and did not allow an Auburn hit until the second time through the order.

After two walks put runners at first and second with two outs in the third inning, the Tigers needed only one swing of the bat to take the lead.

Haley Fagan hit a three-run home run to left-center field to give Auburn its first hit and a 3-0 lead.

The Tigers added to the lead on an error.

Creighton’s lead-off hitter reached base in the top of the third, but the Bluejays were unable to cash in.

Kelsey Biaggi, making her first start as a Bluejay, drew a walk after falling behind 0-2, but pinch runner Aujanae McCoy left first base early in an attempt to steal second. A strikeout and groundout ended Creighton’s half of the third.

Auburn added three runs in the fifth inning on a pair of sacrifice flies and one on an RBI-walk.

With the bases loaded Carmyn Greenwood flew out to Dellinger in left field who fired the ball towards the plate. The throw one-hopped the catcher before bouncing to the backstop, allowing two runs to score because of heads-up base running.

Auburn added to the advantage with a sacrifice to right field, and ended the game with bases loaded walk.

Mileah McKelvy had the Bluejays only hit against the Tigers with a single down the left-field line during the second inning.

Creighton resumes action at the Plainsman Invitational with games against Evansville and Auburn on Saturday. The Bluejays open the day at 1 p.m. against the Purple Aces.