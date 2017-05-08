Creighton Softball Drops Final Game

CHICAGO, Ill. — The Creighton softball team dropped its final game of the 2017 season 6-3 against DePaul on Sunday at Cacciatore Stadium in Chicago, Ill.

The Bluejays ended the year 18-32 overall and 8-13 during BIG EAST action.

DePaul finished the regular season at 12-7 in league play and 27-21 overall.

Neither team recorded a hit during the first three innings of Sunday’s game before the Bluejays tallied five consecutive singles during the top of the fourth inning.

Aujanae McCoy hit an infield single to start the frame. Next, Tash Coffiel put down a bunt in front of the plate. The DePaul catcher picked up the ball and fired to first but the throw was off-target, allowing McCoy to advance to third and Coffiel to second.

Ashley Cantu drove in the first run of the game with a single into left field. Sam Dellinger followed Cantu with a single to right field to drive in her team-leading 42nd RBI. Finally, Anna O’Gorman made it 3-0 Creighton with a single to left field.

The Bluejays left two runners in scoring position to end the inning.

Creighton’s Bryana Clark continued her strong start by extending her no-hit bid through the bottom of the fourth inning.

After the Bluejays went down in order against a Blue Demon relief pitcher, DePaul tied the game in the home half of the fifth during a half inning that lasted nearly 45 minutes.

Following a lead-off walk, the next Blue Demons hitter sent the ball towards the right side. After both the DePaul batter reached base safely and runner advanced to second without a play, a lengthy discussion ensued to discuss possible interference.

The game was delayed for about 25 minutes before the umpires decided to keep both runners on base. The play also resulted in DePaul’s first hit of the game.

The Blue Demons ended the fifth by scoring three runs on two singles and a fielder’s choice to tie the game at 3-3.

Cantu and Allie Reinhart each singled during Creighton’s half of the sixth, but the Bluejays did not break the tie.

DePaul had six different players reach base during the last of the sixth frame with three walks, one hit batter, one base hit and one error. The Blue Demons also tallied three more runs to take a 6-3 lead and left the based the loaded.

Creighton went down in order in the seventh inning to end the game.

Cantu finished 2-for-3 with a RBI and run scored to lead the Bluejays’ offense. McCoy, O’Gorman and Reinhart each recorded hits during their final game in a Creighton uniform.