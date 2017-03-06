Creighton Softball beats Maine, falls to Grand Canyon

PHOENIX — The Creighton softball team ended its stay in Phoenix with a victory over Maine and a loss against Grand Canyon during the final day of the GCU Round Robin on Sunday.

The Bluejays fell 8-2 against Grand Canyon in the first game of the day and defeated Maine 5-3 in the second.

Creighton is now 6-12 after a 2-2 showing during the GCU Round Robin.

Sam Dellinger launched a three-run home run during the bottom of the first to give Creighton an early 3-0 edge against Maine on Sunday night. The long ball was her second this season.

Anna O’Gorman added to the lead with an RBI walk during the bottom of the second inning.

O’Gorman reached base four times against the Black Bears on two walks, a hit and an error.

Maine cut into the lead when the team picked up its first three hits of the game during the top of the fourth. An RBI-single through the left side plated the first Black Bear run.

In the fifth, Jen Daro launched her first home run of the season and 20th of her career to give Creighton a 5-1 advantage.

However, Maine scored two runs on one hit — a two-RBI double — in the top of the sixth to cut the deficit to two, 5-3.

After the Bluejays failed to extend the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning, Michal Hylton escaped a base loaded jam in the seventh without allowing a run and completed her fourth game of the season.

Hylton tossed a career-high 142 pitches (80 strikes), allowed six hits and three earned runs, walked five and recorded four strikeouts while picking up her second victory of 2017.

Daro produced her second multi-hit performance of the weekend against the Black Bears with a 2-for-3 showing with two runs scored, a home run and an RBI.

The Bluejays held a lead twice but dropped an 8-2 contest to the host Lopes on Sunday afternoon.

Creighton opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first. Ashley Cantu legged out a bunt single, and O’Gorman drove in Cantu from second with a single up the middle.

Grand Canyon responded with a run on three hits in the bottom of the opening frame to knot the game at 1-1.

The Bluejays regained the lead in the third inning with a steal of home. After Aujanae McCoy singled, stole second and advance to third on a groundout, the speedy second baseman swiped home for the Jays’ second run of the game.

Cantu struck out at the plate, but McCoy ventured halfway down the third-base line as the Grand Canyon catcher caught the ball. The catcher attempted to convert the double play with a tag out, but McCoy dodged the tag and crossed the plate safely.

GCU countered with four runs in the bottom of the third, two in the fourth and one more in the fifth to pick up the six-run victory.

Seven different Bluejays picked up singles on Sunday afternoon.

Dellinger earned her first start in the circle as a Bluejay against Grand Canyon. The freshman gave up five hits and five earned runs during 2.2 innings pitched while throwing a season-high 66 pitches.

In addition to her pitching, Dellinger finished Sunday 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs, three walks and one run scored during the two games.

Tash Coffiel extended her hitting streak to six games with a single during the third inning against Grand Canyon and a single during the fourth inning against Maine.

Creighton is back in action on Tuesday night in Las Vegas against UNLV. First pitch between the Bluejays and Rebels is scheduled for 6 p.m. (CST).