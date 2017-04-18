Creighton Selected To Host 2020 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at CenturyLink Center Omaha

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is returning to Omaha, as Tuesday the NCAA announced that Creighton University will host the First and Second Round of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Championship. Dates of the competition at CenturyLink Center Omaha will be March 20 and 22.

The 2020 First and Second Round will mark the fifth time that CenturyLinkCenter Omaha has been the home to NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament action, joining Second/Third Round games it has hosted in 2008, 2012 and 2015, as well as the 2018 Regional games the facility will host next March 23rd & 25th. In addition, the Omaha Civic Auditorium hosted NCAA Tournament play in 1977.

Information about tickets for the event will be released at a much later date.

Criteria for selecting the host sites included creating what will be an exceptional experience for the student-athletes, along with adherence to NCAA bid specifications. Specifications can include, but are not limited to, providing optimal facilities; ease of travel to the location and ample lodging; and adherence to NCAA principles, which include providing an atmosphere that is safe and respects the dignity of all attendees. The site selections follow the NCAA Board of Governors’ vote to allow consideration of championship bids in North Carolina.

“We want to thank everyone who submitted a bid for this cycle of championship site selections and for their continued commitment during the process,” said Joni Comstock, NCAA senior vice president of championships. “We look forward to working with our membership, the cities and local organizing committees who may host for the first time, as well as the groups who will repeat as host sites. I also want to acknowledge and thank the sports committees that reviewed these exceptional bids and made the selections based on providing the best possible experience for our student-athletes, coaches and spectators.”

“Working with our valued host institutions and conferences, as well as sports commissions and cities, to create a great atmosphere for student-athletes, coaches and fans with the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments is our goal every year,” said Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball. “We’re looking forward to working with the groups that earned preliminary-round basketball sites, as well as the local organizing committees already slated to host NCAA Men’s and Women’s Final Fours.”