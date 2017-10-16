Creighton ranked 16th in AVCA Poll

OMAHA, Neb. — The Creighton Volleyball team ascended one spot to 16th in the AVCA poll on Monday following a 2-0 weekend. It’s the first time in program history that CU has been ranked exactly 16th.

The Bluejays moved to 7-1 in BIG EAST play last weekend after wins over Butler (Friday) and Xavier (Sunday) and currently sit one-half game behind Marquette (8-1) in the league standings.

Creighton is 46-15 all-time when playing as a ranked team in the AVCA poll. The Bluejays have now been ranked in 29 all-time polls, and are one of 16 clubs to be ranked in each of the last 15 editions.

The Bluejays, who have played the nation’s 12th-toughest schedule according to the NCAA, have faced eight teams that are ranked in this week’s poll (No. 6 Kentucky, No. 11 Kansas, No. 14 Washington, No. 17 Purdue, No. 19 USC, No. 21 Wichita State, No. 22 Iowa State and No. 25 Northern Iowa,).

Penn State moved into the top spot in the national rankings with 48 first-place votes after previously unbeaten Florida fell in four sets at home against a Kentucky team that Creighton swept in Omaha on Sept. 1st. The Gators are now ranked fourth.

Monday also marked the unveiling of the third official RPI rankings from the NCAA. Creighton is 13th in those rankings, after being 14th a week ago. Creighton is ranked 14th in the VolleyMob.com poll, a change of two spots from being 16th last week, while also rising one spot to 24th in the PrepVolleyball.com poll.

Creighton is home for matches this weekend against St. John’s (Friday at 12 p.m.) and Seton Hall (Sunday at 1 p.m.).