Creighton Pushes Win Streak To 11 With Walk Off Win Over Wichita State

Omaha, Neb. — Senior Bryce Only ‘s single in the bottom of the 10th inning helped the Creighton baseball team to its nation-leading 11th straight win as the Bluejays topped Wichita State 4-3 in 10 innings on Wednesday, April 26th.

Only’s heroics came after he fell behind 0-2 in the count with the bases loaded and no out. Facing a drawn-in infield, Only chopped a ball that deflected off the glove of third baseman Alec Bohm as sophomore Michael Emodi scored from third without a throw. Emodi opened the inning with a double, and after an intentional walk to pinch-hitter Nicholas Ortega , both men moved up 90 feet when freshman Will Robertson was walked on four pitches to bring up Only.

Creighton is now 19-16 on the year while Wichita State is 18-22.

The last of five Creighton pitchers, junior Houston Glad (1-1) retired Wichita State in order in the 10th inning to pick up his first victory as a Bluejay.

Ben Hecht (1-2) was tagged with the loss. The sixth Shocker pitcher of the night escaped a jam in the ninth inning with a strikeout, but did not retire any of the four men he faced in the 10th.

The Shockers got on the scoreboard in the second, taking advantage of back-to-back one-out walks by Bluejay starter senior Austin Stroschein . Wichita State center fielder Alex Jackson punched a two-run single to left with two down in the frame to give WSU a 2-0 edge.

Creighton answered with a single run in the third as freshman Jason Allbery hammed a triple into the left field corner to open the inning, then scored on a one-out sacrifice fly from sophomore Thomas Luevano .

Wichita State held the 2-1 lead until the fifth as Creighton surged ahead on a two-run double down the left field line by Emodi. Allbery got things rolling with an infield single. He went to second on a sacrifice from sophomore Clark Brinkman , then took third on a wild pitch. Following a two-out walk to Luevano, Emodi blasted one just inside the third base line to push the Bluejays up 3-2.

Wichita State pulled even in the seventh, using a walk and a single to put runners at the corners and scoring via a sacrifice fly. With two down in the frame, the Shockers loaded the bases on a single and an intentional walk. Senior David Gerber , however, slammed the door with a strikeout of Noah Croft.

Allbery had a career night, going 4-for-4 and scoring a pair of Bluejay runs. Emodi reached base for the 23rd straight game, providing two doubles and a pair of RBI. Only had three hits in the contest and is now batting 19-for-40 (.475) with 10 RBI during Creighton’s longest winning streak streak since the 2007 team also won 11 in a row.

The Bluejays return to action on Friday, April 28 as Creighton begins a three-game series with Xavier. First pitch on Friday evening is set for 6:30 pm.