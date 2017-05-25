Creighton Men’s Soccer Releases 2017 Schedule

OMAHA, Neb. — The Creighton men’s soccer team released its 2017 schedule on Wednesday, May 24. Seven of the Bluejays’ regular-season opponents (Virginia Tech, Stanford, South Florida, Butler, Tulsa, Villanova, Providence) appeared in the 2016 NCAA Tournament.

Creighton will host 11 matches at Morrison Stadium (nine regular season, two exhibition).

The Bluejays open the fall with three exhibition matches. Creighton will host 2016 NCAA Tournament participant SIU Edwardsville on Aug. 12 to open the preseason. After traveling to Wisconsin for a contest against the Badgers on Aug. 16, the Jays host Ohio State on Aug. 19 at Morrison Stadium.

Creighton begins the regular-season with two home matches. The Bluejays kick off the year against 2016 NCAA quarterfinalist Virginia Tech on Aug. 25 before playing Grand Canyon on Aug. 27.

The squad will spend the first weekend of September in California with contests in the Bay Area against a pair of Pac-12 foes. The Bluejays play two-time defending National Champion Stanford on Sept.1 in Palo, Alto, Calif. and against the California Golden Bears in Berkeley, Calif on Sept. 3.

Creighton returns to Omaha and will host its annual Socctoberfest on Sept. 8 against 2016 American Athletic Conference Champion South Florida.

The Bluejays’ BIG EAST schedule begins with a road match against defending BIG EAST Tournament Champion Butler on Sept. 16.

After hosting Tulsa (Sept. 19) in a rematch of last year’s NCAA First Round contest at Morrison Stadium (3-0 CU victory), Creighton plays its first home conference match against Villanova on Sept. 23. The Wildcats made their first NCAA Tournament appearance last season.

The Bluejays will also host St. John’s (Oct. 6), Xavier (Oct. 14) and DePaul (Oct. 28) for BIG EAST regular-season matches.

Creighton squares off against crosstown foe Nebraska Omaha on Sept. 26 at Caniglia Field. The Bluejays and Mavericks played to a 1-1 tie (2OT) last season at Morrison Stadium in the first meeting between the two schools since 1982.

The Bluejays host Drake on Oct. 10 for their final nonconference regular-season match.

Three of Creighton’s final four BIG EAST contests are on the road with matchups against defending regular-season champion and NCAA quarterfinalist Providence (Oct. 21), Marquette (Oct. 25) and Georgetown (Nov. 1).

The 2017 BIG EAST Men’s Soccer Championship Presented by Jeep is scheduled to begin on Nov. 4. Each round of the six-team tournament will be played at the campus sites of the higher-seeded team in each match.

The 2017 College Cup will be Dec. 8 and 10 at Talen Energy Stadium in Philadelphia, Pa.

Ten of Creighton’s 11 home matches are scheduled for 7 p.m., with the exception being its contest against South Florida, which is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 as a part of the 2017 Socctoberfest at Morrison Stadium