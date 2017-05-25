Creighton Men’s Basketball To Visit Northwestern in Third Gavitt Tipoff Games

NEW YORK – The Creighton men’s basketball team will visit Northwestern on Wednesday, November 15th, as part of the third annual Gavitt Tipoff Games. The game will take place at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill., as NU’s on-campus Welsh-Ryan Arena undergoes renovations in 2017-18.

The BIG EAST and Big Ten Conferences have announced the matchups for the third annual Gavitt Tipoff Games, with eight men’s basketball contests set for Nov. 13-17, 2017. Game times will be announced at a later date.

The Gavitt Tipoff Games is a unique early-season series played between the two conferences and named in honor of Hall of Famer Dave Gavitt, founder of the BIG EAST and basketball visionary. This year’s games will be televised on FS1 and BTN.

The annual series features battles between local foes and attractive intersectional matchups. Among the 16 participating schools, 11 played in the NCAA Tournament last year and two played in the NIT. Five of the games will feature matchups of teams coming NCAA berths. The 11 NCAA teams are: Minnesota, Providence, Purdue, Marquette, Butler, Maryland, Creighton, Northwestern, Seton Hall, Xavier and Wisconsin. The two NIT squads are Indiana and Illinois.

The 2017 Gavitt Tipoff Games schedule begins with Minnesota traveling to Providence on Monday, Nov. 13.

On Tuesday, Nov. 14, Marquette hosts Purdue. Three games are slotted for Wednesday, Nov. 15 – Butler at Maryland, Creighton at Northwestern and Indiana at Seton Hall.

The slate for Thursday, Nov. 16, includes a pair of contests, Xavier at Wisconsin and Nebraska at St. John’s.

The Gavitt Tipoff Games concludes with DePaul traveling to Illinois on Friday, Nov. 17.