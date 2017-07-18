Creighton Men’s Basketball To Open Hall of Fame Classic vs. UCLA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Creighton men’s basketball team will meet national power UCLA on Nov. 20 in the 2017 Hall of Fame Classic at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.

The pairings were announced Tuesday by the National Association of Basketball Coaches. All four games of the Hall of Fame Classic at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo., will be aired live on ESPN networks.

On Monday, November 20, UCLA will take on Creighton at 6:00 pm CT on ESPNU, followed by Baylor and Wisconsin at 8:30 pm CT on ESPN2. On Tuesday, November 21, the consolation game will tip off at 6:30 pm CT on ESPN3, followed by the 2017 Hall of Fame Classic championship game at 9:00 pm CT on ESPN2.

Tickets for the championship round games at Sprint Center will be available beginning at 10:00 am CT on August 5th by visiting www.halloffameweekend.com, www.axs.com, by phone at 888-929-7849, or in person at Sprint Center Box Office.

The Hall of Fame Classic will be the culminating event of college basketball’s Hall of Fame Weekend, which also includes the 12th annual induction ceremony for the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame. That event will take place on Sunday, Nov. 19, at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland in Kansas City. Creighton great Paul Silas is among the inductees in this year’s class.

Creighton and UCLA have met three times previously, with Creighton posting victories in both 1941 and 1961 before UCLA claimed a victory during the most recent meeting in 1963.