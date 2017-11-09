Creighton Men’s Basketball Inks Pair To Letters-Of-Intent

OMAHA, Neb. — Christian Bishop and Marcus Zegarowski have signed letters-of-intent with the Creighton men’s basketball program, head coach Greg McDermott announced on Thursday.

Bishop is a 6-foot-8 wing/forward from Lee’s Summit, Mo., while Zegarowski is a 6-foot-1 guard from Tilton, N.H.

Both men are top-150 prospects and the duo make up the nation’s No. 45 recruiting class, per Rivals.com.

“We are excited to have Christian and Marcus and their families join the Creighton program,” said McDermott. “They both have a tremendous understanding of the game and their skill set fits perfectly into our system. Their character will add to our culture.”

Christian Bishop (6’8″, 190, Wing/Forward, Lee’s Summit, Mo., Lee’s Summit West HS)

• Committed in June of 2017.

• Four-star prospect listed No. 103 by Rivals.

• Is listed 139th in the 247Sports composite recruiting rankings.

• High school team reached the Missouri Class 5 state title game, where he scored 10 points.

• Has grown 12 inches since entering high school.

• Is left-handed.

• High school coach is Michael Schieber.

• Plays AAU for Team Rush and coach Victor Williams.

Greg McDermott on Christian Bishop: “Christian is a versatile player with tremendous upside. His size, length and skill set will be fun for us to work with and utilize in our system. He’s been very well-coached and has a very good basketball IQ on top of his many talents. He will certainly be someone our fans will be excited to come watch.”

Marcus Zegarowski (6’1″, 170, Guard, Tilton, N.H., Tilton School)

• Four-star prospect listed No. 96 by ESPN and earned three stars to be ranked No. 144 by Rivals.

• Is listed 163rd in the 247Sports composite recruiting rankings.

• Brother Michael plays for the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets and sister Masey plays at Bryant University.

• Averaged 18 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds and 2 steals in high school.

• Named to New England Prep School Class AA 2017 First Team after being a Third Team selection in 2016.

• Team MVP in 2017 for conference runner-up and Class AA finalist.

• Has scored more than 1,000 points in high school.

• Salem Evening News Player of the Year in 2015, when he played at Hamilton Wenham High School.

• Named to Boston Herald and Boston Globe All-Scholastic Super Team in 2015.

• Hamilton Wenham went 25-0 in 2015 and won the state title.

• Cape Ann League Player of the Year and Salem Evening News Player of the Year in 2015.

• All-League player in 2014 as Hamilton Wenham won the Cape Ann League..

• Honor Roll student.

Greg McDermott on Marcus Zegarowski: “Marcus has a great IQ and feel for the game and he’s an excellent 3-point shooter while maintaining the ability to make plays for himself and others. He will really excel in our program and we are looking forward to his arrival on campus.”