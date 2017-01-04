Creighton Men win at St. John’s; Women fall at DePaul

QUEENS, N.Y. — Justin Patton had a season-high 25 points as No. 10 Creighton shook off its first loss of the season with an 85-72 wire-to-wire victory at St. John’s on Wednesday night at Carnesecca Arena in Queens, N.Y.

Creighton improved to 14-1 and at 2-1 is one-half game behind Xavier for the BIG EAST lead. St. John’s dropped to 8-8 overall and is also 2-1 in BIG EAST action.

The Bluejays scored the game’s first seven points, showing no hangover from Saturday”s loss to No. 1 Villanova. Marcus Foster finished a reverse jam on an alley-oop just seconds into the game, and Justin Patton scored inside two trips later. The lead grew to 7-0 on a three-point play by Maurice Watson Jr.

St. John’s got within two points at 13-11 before Creighton used an 11-0 run to pull away. Three-point plays by Khyri Thomas and Marcus Foster , as well as a pair of dunks from Patton, sparked the run. Two baskets by Red Storm freshman Marcus LoVett prompted a Bluejay timeout before hoops from Cole Huff , Watson and Hegner factored in a 7-0 run as Creighton went up 31-16.

The Red Storm would answer to draw within nine at 33-24 before CU closed the stanza on an 11-2 run while making its final five shots. Patton had seven of his game-high 14 first half points in the run to end the period. Creighton shot 18-for-31 from the floor in the first half while holding SJU to 12-of-38 marksmanship.

Patton scored inside and Huff went coast-to-coast after a steal as Creighton’s run reached 15-2 and SJU coach Chris Mullin used his final timeout with 19:00 left. The break did little to halt CU’s momentum, as Khryi Thomas followed a defensive stop with a dunk as the lead stretched to 50-26 thanks to eight straight made buckets. The Red Storm responded with an 8-1 run to draw within 17 points at 51-34 by the first media timeout, and trailed just 57-44 with 11:01 to play.

The lead was trimmed to single-digits with 6:15 to play on a bucket by LoVett, making it 63-55. But Watson answered with a three-pointer to return the lead to 66-55, then later hit a big trey as Creighton went ahead 73-60 with 3:15 to go.

St. John’s never got closer than 10 the rest of the night.

Patton had 25 points and nine rebounds, adding four assists. He had five of CU’s nine dunks on the evening. Foster had 15 and Watson added 19 points.

St. John’s was led by 23 points from LoVett and 17 more from Ponds, while Tariq Owens added 12.

Creighton returns to action on Saturday at 1:05 pm Central with a game at Providence (11-5, 1-2 BIG EAST).

Chicago, Ill. — In a battle of the final two unbeatens as well as the two squads picked to win the BIG EAST, the 23rd-ranked DePaul Blue Demons made a statement with a 79-65 win over the Bluejays on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The loss dropped Creighton to 9-5 on the season and 3-1 in BIG EAST play, while DePaul moved to 12-5 overall and 4-0 in conference action.

The Bluejays opened the game the right way as junior Sydney Lamberty converted a traditional three-point play and moments later freshman Jaylyn Agnew broke free for an easy layup. Sophomore Audrey Faber followed with a trifecta from the wing to make it 8-2 (6:24), but DePaul responded with a 7-0 run to claim a 9-8 edge. The Blue Demons went on to close the quarter with a 17-5 run, taking a 19-13 lead into the second.

Down by as much as eight in the opening minutes of the second, Agnew drained a trey from top of the key with just over seven minutes left to energize the Bluejays. Following a defensive stop, junior Kylie Brown knocked down a running layup to make it a one possession game at 25-22. While DePaul held Creighton off with a three-ball from Chante Stonewell, the Bluejays got back within a bucket at 34-31 (2:00) as senior Lauren Works connected from downtown. Following a timeout by DePaul head coach Doug Bruno, the Blue Demons closed the period on a 7-0 burst to hold a 41-31 lead at the half.

The second half saw an early run from the Bluejays as following a trey by DePaul, Creighton got six straight on layups from Brown, senior Lauren Works and Lamberty to make it 44-37 (7:33). DePaul answered with a 9-2 run of their own to push its edge to 53-39 with 4:57 remaining. The Bluejays would not get any closer than 10 the rest of the way.

One of the key statistics in the game was second-chance points, DePaul collected 23 via 18 offensive rebounds. Creighton, meanwhile, had three second-chance points on 11 offensive boards.

“DePaul is the hardest working team in the league and they proved that tonight,” said head coach Jim Flanery . “It’s not that we don’t work hard, we absolutely do, but they force you to compete at a higher level and we didn’t have that tonight.”

Agnew finished with a team and career-high 21, while senior Marissa Janning had 15 and Faber finished with 11. DePaul got 30 points from Brooke Schulte to lead all scorers.

“Jaylyn continues to be a tremendous bright spot, she gives a different weapon at both ends of the floor,” added Flanery.

Creighton returns to the floor on Sunday, Jan. 8 as the Bluejays host Georgetown at 1:00 pm in D.J. Sokol Arena.