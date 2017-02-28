Creighton Men top St. John’s in home finale

OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton started the game on an 11-0 run and never trailed in an 82-68 victory before 17,006 fans at CenturyLink Center Omaha on Tuesday.
Marcus Foster had 18 points to lead Creighton (23-7, 10-7 BIG EAST), while Khyri Thomas finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Creighton started Cole Huff, Isaiah Zierden and Zach Hanson on Senior Day, and the trio combined for 21 points and 12 rebounds in the win.
St. John’s (13-17, 7-10 BIG EAST), was led by 16 points and a game-high six steals from Shamorie Ponds.
Zierden fed Hanson for Creighton’s first hoop in the opening seconds. Two baskets by Foster, a hoop from Thomas and a Justin Patton tip-in fueled the 11-0 rampage to open the contest. St. John’s got no closer than two (18-16) the rest of the night.
CU’s lead was 29-25 with three minutes left in the first half before a 14-5 flurry gave the Bluejays a 43-30 halftime lead. The final score before the break came on a tip-in by Toby Hegner, part of CU’s 49-38 rebounding advantage on the night.
Creighton’s lead stayed in double-figures until a personal 8-0 run from Red Storm guard Malik Ellison trimmed the margin to 58-53 with 9;36 to go. But a Thomas lay-up and Foster jumper resisted the Red Storm rally and SJU got no closer the rest of the way.
Creighton shot 42.6 percent overall and made 18-of-22 foul shots. St. John’s shot 40.9 percent and was 6-of-25 from long-range and 8-of-17 at the charity stripe. SJU also blocked six shots.
Creighton closes the regular-season on Saturday with a 1:30 pm game at Marquette. A Bluejay victory can clinch the No. 3 seed for Creighton in next week’s BIG EAST Tournament, Presented by Jeep.