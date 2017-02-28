Creighton Men top St. John’s in home finale

OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton started the game on an 11-0 run and never trailed in an 82-68 victory before 17,006 fans at CenturyLink Center Omaha on Tuesday.

Marcus Foster had 18 points to lead Creighton (23-7, 10-7 BIG EAST), while Khyri Thomas finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists. Creighton started Cole Huff , Isaiah Zierden and Zach Hanson on Senior Day, and the trio combined for 21 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

St. John’s (13-17, 7-10 BIG EAST), was led by 16 points and a game-high six steals from Shamorie Ponds.

Zierden fed Hanson for Creighton’s first hoop in the opening seconds. Two baskets by Foster, a hoop from Thomas and a Justin Patton tip-in fueled the 11-0 rampage to open the contest. St. John’s got no closer than two (18-16) the rest of the night.

CU’s lead was 29-25 with three minutes left in the first half before a 14-5 flurry gave the Bluejays a 43-30 halftime lead. The final score before the break came on a tip-in by Toby Hegner , part of CU’s 49-38 rebounding advantage on the night.

Creighton’s lead stayed in double-figures until a personal 8-0 run from Red Storm guard Malik Ellison trimmed the margin to 58-53 with 9;36 to go. But a Thomas lay-up and Foster jumper resisted the Red Storm rally and SJU got no closer the rest of the way.

Creighton shot 42.6 percent overall and made 18-of-22 foul shots. St. John’s shot 40.9 percent and was 6-of-25 from long-range and 8-of-17 at the charity stripe. SJU also blocked six shots.

Creighton closes the regular-season on Saturday with a 1:30 pm game at Marquette. A Bluejay victory can clinch the No. 3 seed for Creighton in next week’s BIG EAST Tournament, Presented by Jeep.