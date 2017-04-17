Creighton Men sign Jepperson

OMAHA, Neb. — Jacob Epperson, a 6-foot-11 center who played on the nation’s top high school team, has signed a letter-of-intent to play basketball at Creighton.

Epperson will be a freshman in the fall and have four years of eligibility remaining. He will be the second Australian in program history, joining Colin Lubsey (1992-93). Epperson joins fellow four-star signees Ty-Shon Alexander and Mitchell Ballock in a Bluejay recruiting class ranked 15th-best nationally in 247Sports Composite rankings.

“We are excited to sign a skilled big man like Jacob Epperson,” said Creighton head coach Greg McDermott . “He was one of the key pieces on a La Lumiere team that finished the year #1 in the high school rankings, and we look forward to his continued success and development at Creighton.”

A native of Melbourne, Australia, Epperson first drew notice in the United States with a strong performance last spring and summer with AUSA Hoops. That helped lead him to play his senior season at La Lumiere High School in La Porte, Indiana. The Lakers went 29-1 this winter, winning the DICK’S Sporting Goods High School Nationals at the end of the season with three wins against top-25 competition, and being ranked No. 1 in the USA Today’s year-end rankings. Epperson had four points and three rebounds in the title game victory over Montverde (Fla.), and averaged eight points and eight rebounds on the season.

Epperson’s father, Ken Epperson, is one of the greatest players in the history of the University of Toledo, remaining the Rockets’ all-time leader in points (2,016), rebounds (960) and field goals (786). He was a two-time All-Mid-American Conference selection and also was named MAC Freshman of the Year in 1981-82.

Creighton went 25-10 in 2016-17. The Bluejays tied for third place in the BIG EAST Conference, played in the BIG EAST Tournament final at Madison Square Garden, and reached the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in the last six seasons.