Creighton men defeat Seton Hall

OMAHA, Neb. — No. 10/9 Creighton men’s basketball earned its first 13-0 start since 1942-43 with a 89-75 win over visiting Seton Hall to open BIG EAST play on Wednesday night before 18,084 fans at CenturyLink Center Omaha.

The victory sets up a showdown with No. 1 Villanova on Saturday at 12:00 pm in Omaha. The Wildcats will be the first defending national champs to play Creighton in Omaha since Oklahoma State in 1947, a 40-31 Bluejay win. VU owns a nation-best 19-game win streak and is 13-0 this year.

All five Bluejay starters scored in double-figures for CU against Seton Hall, led by 21 points and 10 assists by Maurice Watson Jr. Creighton shot 56.6 percent for the game and swiped 13 steals while forcing The Hall into 18 turnovers. CU converted those Pirate miscues into 27 points. In addition to watson, Omaha natives Justin Patton and Khyri Thomas each had 17 points, and combined for 17 rebounds as well. Marcus Foster had 15 points and Cole Huff scored 13 points on just four field goal attempts.

Seton Hall (10-3, 0-1 BIG EAST) was paced by 27 points and three assists from Khadeen Carrington, who surpassed 1,000 career points during the contest. Desi Rodriguez had 24 points, including 5-of-6 marksmanship from three-point land, while Angel Delgado added 10 points and 10 rebounds for his 32nd career double-double. Seton Hall had won each of Delgado’s last 20 double-double games. The Pirates shot 45.6 percent for the game, including 9-of-18 from three-point range, and won the rebound battle 34-31.