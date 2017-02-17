Creighton loses at UAB

Birmingham, Ala. — Down 3-0 entering the top of the ninth, the Bluejay baseball team rallied for two runs and got the tying run in scoring position but were stymied there as Creighton dropped the 2017 season opener at UAB on Friday, Feb. 17.

Creighton missed chances throughout the contest as the Bluejays opened five of the first eight innings with leadoff singles, but were unable to move the runner beyond second in each situation.

UAB, meanwhile, turned a leadoff single in the second into a 1-0 lead.

Antonio Ralat opened the frame with a single to left. He moved to second on a ground out, then scampered home via an RBI single by

Stephan Dobbs.

The Blazers added to their lead with two runs in the fifth. The first came on a leadoff triple from Price Visintainer followed by a one-out RBI single dribbled to third by Brewer Hicklen. He stole second, took third on a ground out and scored on a wild pitch.

The game remained 3-0 into the ninth, when UAB lifted Garrett Whitlock in favor of closer Thomas Lowery. Facing a new hurler the Bluejays’ offense came to life. Sophomore Clark Brinkman drove a single to left to open the inning, setting the stage for Allbery’s bomb over the left field wall.

Freshman Isaac Collins continued the rally with a single down the right field line, then sophomore Thomas Luevano moved him to second with a sac bunt. Creighton, however, was unable to push the tying run across.

Starter Rollie Lacy suffered the loss, allowing three runs on six hits over five innings. Senior Austin Stroschein did not allow a hit in three innings of relief.

Whitlock limited the Bluejays to five hits in eight innings of work, while Lowery held on for the save. Lowery allowed two runs on three hits over one frame.

Allbery led Creighton at the dish, closing the day 2-of-4 with two RBI.

The Bluejays and Blazers will continue their three-game series on Saturday, Feb. 18. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 pm