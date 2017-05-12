Creighton falters against McNeese State

Omaha, Neb. — Playing in front of more than 9,000 fans for Cox Kids Day at the ballpark, Creighton Baseball suffered a 5-1 loss in the series opener at McNeese State on Friday, May 12.

The loss dropped the Bluejays to 22-20 on the season, while McNeese State moved to 32-16 on the season.

Creighton took advantage of a McNeese State mistake to take the lead in the fourth inning. Sophomore Thomas Luevano opened the frame with a single through the left side. A wild pick off move to first allowed Luevano to move to third. Sophomore Michael Emodi plated Luevano with a perfectly executed a safety squeeze to put the Bluejays up 1-0.

Bluejay starter Rollie Lacy held the lead into the sixth inning, when the speed of the Cowboys evened the game. Leaoff man Robbie Rodorsky drew a one-out walk, stole second and went to third on a balk. That opened the door for a sacrifice fly from Ricky Ramirez to knot the game at 1-1.

Each team had opportunities to take the lead in the seventh, but were unable to push one across.

Creighton appeared to take the lead in the eighth. Sophomore Clark Brinkman was hit by a pitch to open the frame, then moved to second via a sacrifice. Luevano squeezed a single to right. Brinkman rounded third and was sent home, but a close call at the dish went the way of the Cowboys.

The momentum of the eighth carried over to the ninth as McNeese State plated four runs on five hits and an error to take the game.

Bluejay reliever Ethan DeCaster was saddled with the loss (4-2), allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits in two innings of work.

McNeese State’s Grant Anderson grabbed the win (6-0) with 2.1 innings of scoreless ball.

Luevano led the offense with three hits, while freshman Jason Allbery was 2-for-3.

The Bluejays and Cowboys continue their three-game series on Saturday evening. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.