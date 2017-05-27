Creighton falls to Xavier in Big East Tournament

OMAHA, Neb. – Despite cutting a four-run deficit to only one, the Creighton baseball team fell 7-6 to Xavier in front of 3,287 fans on Friday night at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha during Game 4 of the 2017 BIG EAST Baseball Championship Presented by Jeep.

The loss dropped Creighton to 24-24 on the season, pushing the Bluejays into an elimination game on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. against No. 20 St. John’s. St. John’s used a two-run eighth inning to defeat Seton Hall 3-2 during an elimination contest on Friday afternoon to setup a Saturday contest between the top two seeds in the tournament. Xavier improved to 31-25 and will now play in the title game on Sunday at noon against the winner of Saturday’s matchup.

The Bluejays scored three runs in the seventh inning to cut the Musketeers’ 7-3 lead to a single run. The Bluejays loaded the bases after an error, single and fielder’s choice. Jason Allbery grounded out to the shortstop as Parker Upton crossed home plate to make it a 7-4 before Clark Brinkman singled up the middle to drive in two runs and make it a one-run game.

Neither team scored during the final two innings on Friday night.

Xavier took an early lead with consecutive hits and a sacrifice fly, making it 1-0 Musketeers after the first half inning.

Creighton responded by scoring two runs in the bottom of the opening frame with a two-run home run from Michael Emodi . Emodi launched a 1-2 pitch just to the right of the left-field bullpen and about halfway up the bleachers for his team-leading eighth home run. Emodi’s long ball also plated Isaac Collins who drew a five-pitch walk one batter earlier.

Conor Grammes gave Xavier a 3-2 lead during the fifth inning when he sent a 1-0 delivery over the 375 sign in left-center field for a two-run home run. A one-out walk put one runner on base for Grammes’ seventh homer of the season.

The Musketeers added to their lead with three additional fifth-inning runs on a pair of RBI doubles to make it a 6-2 ballgame.

Emodi hit his second home run of the game during the bottom of the sixth inning to cut the deficit to three runs, 6-3. The sophomore catcher sent a 1-0 pitch over the left-field bullpen and into the back row of the bleachers, becoming the sixth player to hit two home runs in a single game at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha and the third Bluejay to achieve such a feat.

Will Robertson followed Emodi with a triple to center field before Xavier recorded the third out of the frame with a ground out to second base.

The Musketeers countered with a double, sacrifice bunt and single to regain a four-run edge, 7-3.

The Bluejays scored three runs in bottom of the seventh inning with two hits, and one Xavier error to make it a 7-6 game.

Creighton went down in order in the eighth and had its lead-off batter in the final frame single up the middle, but a sacrifice bunt and two pop ups ended the game.

Xavier reliever Trey Schramm picked up his second save of the season by pitching 2.2 innings and allowing only one hit.

Garrett Schilling earned the win for Xavier, and the Bluejays’ Keith Rogalla suffered his fifth loss of the season.

Creighton pitching combined for 13 strikeouts, 10 walks and 190 pitches.

Offensively, Emodi finished 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBIs, while Riley Landuyt went 3-for-4 with a run scored.

The Musketeers had three different players record two hits as the team finished with 10 hits and left 13 runners on base.

The winner of Saturday afternoon’s game between Creighton and St. John’s will face Xavier on Sunday at noon in the BIG EAST Championship game.