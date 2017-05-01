Creighton Falls to Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Creighton softball team scored once and managed only four hits as the Bluejays fell 5-1 to Providence on Sunday at Glay Field in Providence, R.I.

The Friars also defeated the Jays twice on Saturday before completing the three-game sweep on Sunday. The Bluejays were outscored 18-5 over the three contests.

Creighton dropped to 8-10 in BIG EAST play and 18-29 overall, while Providence improved to 8-10 in league play and 20-23 overall.

After the Bluejays went quietly in the opening half inning, Creighton starting pitcher Bryana Clark struck out the side in order during the bottom of the first.

Jayci McGill tallied the Bluejays’ first hit with an infield-single to put one on with two outs during the top of the second. Providence quickly held Creighton in check as the final batter of the inning lined out to first.

The Friars loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the second before Clark recorded two outs by herself to end the inning. One Providence batter lined out back to the circle before the final hitter of the frame struck out on three pitches.

Creighton scored the first run of the contest with two hits during the third. Jessica Lewis singled down the right-field line and came around to score on a single to center field off the bat of Tash Coffiel. The ball bounced past the center fielder trying to make a play, allowing Lewis to score from second without a throw.

Providence quickly countered with a one-out double and RBI single to tie the game at one in the bottom of the third.

The Bluejays had a chance to take the lead in the fourth. Anna O’Gorman led off the frame with a full-count walk, Jayci McGill reached on an error and Jordyn Sturgeon was hit by the pitch to load the bases with one out.

Friar starter Christina Ramirez tight-roped out of trouble by inducing a foul out and recording a strikeout to end the inning with the bases still full.

Creighton ended Sunday’s contest with eight left on base.

Providence built a 4-1 edge with three two-out RBIs in the bottom of the fourth. A two-run home run followed by three consecutive singles produced the crooked number in the home half of the frame.

Creighton could not cut into the lead during both the fifth and six innings before the Friars added to their advantage with a single run in the bottom of the sixth.

The Bluejays’ Michal Hylton retired the first six batters she faced after coming into the circle during the fourth, but ran into trouble with two outs in the sixth. After two consecutive walks, Providence’s Brittney Veeler lifted the ball to the left side of the infield that dropped between Coffiel and Lewis. On the play, lead-off hitter Emma Lee scored all the way from second as Coffiel’s throw to home pulled Jordyn Sturgeon off the plate, allowing Lee to slide around an attempted tag for the fifth Friar run.

Pinch-hitter Sam Crowley led off the final frame with a walk. After two fly outs, Coffiel produced Creighton’s first hit since the third inning with an infield-single to the shortstop.

Ramirez ended her complete-game performance by forcing Sam Dellinger to fly out to deep center field.

Coffiel led Creighton with a 2-for-4 performance while McGill and Lewis recorded the only other Bluejay hits.

O’Gorman’s walk during the fourth inning extended her streak of reaching base safely to 17 games, while McGill continued her hit-streak to a team-leading seven contests.

Creighton concludes the regular-season in Chicago next weekend. The Bluejays will face DePaul for three games, starting with a doubleheader on Saturday, May 6 at noon.