Creighton falls at Abilene Christian

Abilene, Texas — Trailing 2-0 with two down and sophomore Michael Emodi at second, senior Bryce Only smashed a game-tying home run to left field. The blast, however, wasn’t enough as the Bluejay baseball team fell to Abilene Christian 3-2 in 10-innings on Friday, March 3.

The loss dropped the Bluejays to 1-6 on the season, while Abilene Christian (ACU) moved to 5-4 overall.

The Wildcats scratched across single runs in the first and third innings to build a 2-0 lead. The first run came in the bottom of the opening frame as Derek Scott beat out a bunt single, followed by a double from Luis Trevino to put runners at second and third. Russell Crippen gave ACU a 1-0 lead with an RBI ground ball to third.

Abilene Christian’s second run featured the same trio of Wildcats as Scott, Trevino and Crippen singled consecutively in the third.

The Bluejay offense created chances in each of the first six innings, getting a runner on base in each frame, but Creighton was unable to push across a run.

That is, until the ninth. Emodi reached base to lead off the ninth, smashing a double to left. It was the third time on Friday that Emodi led off an inning by reaching base. With Emodi at second, the first two Bluejay batters went down on a foul out and a strikeout. Only strode to the dish as the Bluejays last hope. After working a 2-1 count, the Illinois native launched his first home run as a Bluejay over the left field wall.

Senior David Gerber sat down the Wildcats in the bottom of the ninth, striking out the side in order to force extra innings. The Bluejay bats returned the favor by going down in order on strikes in top of the tenth.

After the first Wildcat was retired on strikes, the eighth consecutive hitter between the two teams, ACU had its treacherous trio come to the dish. Scott got things going with a single, stole second and went to third on an error. Trevino was hit by a pitch to put runners on the corners, then Crippen delivered his third RBI of the game via a sac fly.

Gerber was the tough luck loser (0-2), allowing one unearned run on one hit in 1.2 innings. Brandon Lambright collected the win (1-0) for ACU, allowing two runs on two hits in four innings of relief.

Only closed the game 1-for-4 with two RBI, while sophomore Thomas Luevano led Creighton with two hits in the game.

Creighton and Abilene Christian will continue their three-game series on Saturday, March 4 at 2:00 pm.