Creighton drops Slugfest to South Dakota

OMAHA, Neb. — The Creighton softball team launched four home runs, but the Bluejays fell 13-10 to South Dakota on Thursday afternoon at the Creighton Sports Complex in Omaha, Neb.

Anna O’Gorman hit a three-run home run, Sam Crowley launched a two-run shot, Sam Dellinger produced a two-run homer and Jayci McGill powered a two-run home run as the Bluejays battled back from an early seven-run deficit to close the final margin to just three.

The Bluejays dropped to 18-26 overall, while South Dakota improved to 18-26.

South Dakota jumped in front with a bases loaded walk to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.

Creighton answered when Dellinger singled up the middle to drive in Aujanae McCoy during the bottom of the opening frame.

The Coyotos built a seven-run lead with seven runs in the second. Emily Winckler hit a grand slam to bring in four runs, and a single, fielder’s choice and passed ball sent home the final three runs of the frame to make it 8-1.

O’Gorman, one of Creighton’s six student-athletes playing in their final regular-season game at the Creighton Sports Complex on Thursday, trimmed the deficit to four runs with a three-run homer during the third. Tash Coffiel was hit by the pitch and Dellinger doubled off the wall in center field before O’Gorman sent a 3-1 delivery well over the left-field wall to make it 8-4 in favor of South Dakota.

The visitors quickly regained a seven-run advantage with a three-run fourth, powered by a lead-off home run, an error and sacrifice fly.

In the bottom of the fourth, Jen Daro drew a 10-pitch walk with one out. One batter later, Crowley lifted her first career home run over the left-center field wall to make it a five-run South Dakota lead at 11-6.

After a combined 17 runs over the first four innings, both teams went quietly in the fifth as a combined seven batters stepped up to the plate.

South Dakota looked to add more in the sixth as one reached one an error and another batter hit an infield single, but a double play ended the inning without any runs scored. McCoy hauled in a shallow fly ball in right field before firing the ball home to throw out a Coyote trying to score from third on the play.

Creighton did not score in the bottom of the sixth.

The Coyotes made it a 13-6 game with a hit by pitch and consecutive doubles.

In the last of the seventh, McCoy singled to the shortstop for the first base runner of the frame. After a pop out, Dellinger lifted her team-leading 10th home run over the right-field wall to make it 13-8.

After a strikeout, senior Allie Reinhart walked to extend the game. McGill proceeded to extend her four-game hitting streak with her first home run as a Bluejay. The sophomore sent the ball just over the outstretched arm of the South Dakota right fielder and trimmed the deficit to three runs, 13-10.

A pop out to the Coyote first baseman ended the game.

O’Gorman finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs from her three-run homer and extended her one-base streak to 16 and hitting streak to nine, while Dellinger tallied a 3-for-4 performance with three RBIs, a double and home run as the freshman extended her team-leading hitting streak to 11 games.

Daro started her first game in the circle since the 2015 season and lasted one inning and four batters before being lifted for Dellinger who pitched the final six innings.

The Bluejays four home runs were a season-high, and the second-best mark in program history as the team has hit five home runs in a game four different times. Creighton also recorded at least 10 hits for the third time in the past four games and eighth in the past 11.

Creighton resumes BIG EAST play with a three-game series at Providence beginning on Saturday. First pitch of Saturday’s doubleheader is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central.