Creighton drops second game of Butler series

Indianapolis, Ind. — The Creighton Baseball team suffered a 7-1 loss at Butler, allowing four home runs for the second time in the last three games, on Friday, May 19th.

The loss evened Creighton’s record at 23-23 on the season, while the Bluejays fell out of first place in the BIG EAST Conference dropping to 11-4. Butler moved to 31-20 overall and 6-10 in conference action.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the opening frame when Gehrig Parker blasted a two-run homer over the right field wall. Butler added three runs in the second, getting solo home runs from Harrison Freed and Chris Maranto as well as an RBI single from Tyler Houston.

After a 35-minute rain delay the Bulldogs added two more runs in the fourth, getting a two-run bomb from Houston to left field.

Creighton’s lone run came in the fifth as freshman Parker Upton blasted a leadoff triple to right, then scored one out later on an RBI ground out from senior Bryce Only .

Senior Jeff Albrecht suffered the loss (5-5), allowing five runs on seven hits in three innings. Butler’s Garret Christman moved to 3-2 on the season, tossing a complete game for the win. Christman limited the Bluejays to three hits in the contest.

Upton collected two of Creighton’s three hits, while freshman Isaac Collins had the third.

The Bluejays and Bulldogs will wrap up their three-game series on Saturday, May 20th. First pitch is slated for 11:30 am.