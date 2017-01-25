Creighton Drops Road Game at Georgetown

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The No. 16 Creighton men’s basketball team had its eight-game win streak away from home snapped on Wednesday with a 71-51 loss at Georgetown on Wednesday night.

The Hoyas (11-10, 2-6 BIG EAST) held a Creighton offense that ranked 10th nationally with 87.1 points per game to a season-low output of 51. Creighton (18-3, 5-3 BIG EAST) shot a season-low 35.7 percent in the game overall.

Creighton owned an early 8-7 lead before enduring a scoring drought that lasted 5:35 and saw the Hoyas take the lead for the rest of the game. GU scored on five of its final six trips of the first half en route to a 39-27 intermission lead. Rodney Pryor had 13 of his 15 points in the final six minutes of the frame and combined with LJ Peak (11) and Jessie Govan (8) to score 35 of his team’s 39 points in the opening stanza. The Bluejays shot just 37.9 percent in the first half while scoring 27 points before the break, with Justin Patton leading the way with 12 points.

Georgetown’s lead surged to 20 on a Kaleb Johnson free throw that made it 58-38 with 12:09 to go. Creighton never got closer than 14 (62-48) the rest of the way.

On a night with few positives, one welcome sign for Creighton was the return of Creighton senior Zach Hanson . Hanson had one rebound and missed both shot attempts in five minutes while seeing his first action since Nov. 20th.

Patton led Creighton with 20 points, while Marcus Foster chipped in with 12 points and matched a season-high with three assists. The Bluejays shot just 1-of-18 from three-point range, extending the team’s streak of games with at least one triple to 769 straight.

Pryor helped Georgetown with 18 points, six assists and five rebounds. Omaha native Akoy Agau scored six points and added six rebounds. Peak added a team-high 20 points, including a three-pointer in the closing minutes that put him over 1,000 career points.

Creighton returns to action on Saturday when it hosts DePaul at 1:30 pm for the program’s annual Pink Out.