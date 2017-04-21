Creighton clips Villanova

Omaha, Neb. — Down 5-3 entering the bottom of the eighth, freshman Will Robertson blasted a mammoth two-run homer to tie knot the game at 5-5, then delivered a walk-off RBI single in the ninth to give Creighton baseball a 6-5 win over Villanova on Friday, April 21.

The win evened the Bluejays’ record at 16-16 on the season and moved Creighton to 6-1 in BIG EAST play. Villanova, meanwhile, fell to 8-21 overall and 2-2 in conference action.