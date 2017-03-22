Creighton Baseball wins 4th straight

Lawrence, Kan. — Down 2-0 after one inning, the Creighton Baseball team showed its grit with a 7-3 win at Kansas on Wednesday, March 22.

The victory boosted the Bluejay record to 5-11 on the season as Creighton claimed its fourth straight win. Kansas fell to 9-11 on the season.

Creighton got their offense cranked up in the top of the fourth, scoring three runs on four hits. Freshman Isaac Collins opened the Bluejays’ fourth with a triple down the right field line. Sophomore Thomas Luevano followed with an RBI single through the left side. One out later senior Bryce Only was hit by a pitch, then senior Riley Landuyt loaded then bases with an infield single to short. Creighton tied the game at 2-2 on a sacrifice fly from freshman Will Robertson, then fellow freshman Jason Allbery gave the Bluejays the lead with an RBI single through the left side.

Creighton tacked on a run in the fifth as Collins and Luevano deliverd back-to-back singles, then Collins scampered home on a wild pitch.

Kansas inched closer with a run in the bottom of the fifth, but junior Grant Spranger came on to hold the Jayhawks away and keep Creighton ahead 4-3.

Senior Jeff Albrecht nabbed the win (2-2) with two scoreless innings early in the contest. Creighton used six different pitchers in the contest, with junior Ethan DeCaster going the longest at 2.1 scoreless frames. Kansas starter Ryan Zeferjahm took the loss (3-2), allowing four runs on eight hits in five innings.

Creighton returns to the diamond on Sunday, March 26 as the Bluejays begin a three-game series with UC Davis at 1:00 pm.