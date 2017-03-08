Creighton Baseball Swept in Doubleheader at Air Force

Colorado Springs, Colo. — The Creighton Baseball team were swept in a doubleheader 12-9 & 7-5 by Air Force on Wednesday, March 8. The loss was the Bluejays’ seventh straight as Creighton fell to 1-10 on the season, while Air Force evened it record at 6-6.

Game 1: Air Force 12, Creighton 9 (7)

Creighton jumped out to a 2-0 lead with single runs in each of the first two frames, but Air Force evened things up with a two-run home run in the bottom of the second. The Bluejays responded with five runs in the top of the third, led by a two-run triple from sophomore Clark Brinkman to build a 7-2 edge.

The Falcons returned fire with three runs in the fourth, then reclaimed the lead with three more runs in the fourth. Air Force pushed its advantage to 10-7 with two runs (one earned) in the fifth on two singles and a double.

Creighton battled back with back-to-back solo home runs by Brinkman and freshman Jason Allbery to get the Bluejays within one at 10-9.

Air Force, however, put two more runs on the board in the sixth and held Creighton scoreless in the final frame.

Falcon reliever Ryan Holloway earned the win (1-0), tossing 2.1 innings of scoreless relief. Creighton junior Ethan DeCaster took the loss (0-1), allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits over 1.2 innings. Air Force’s Tyler Mortenson earned his first save of the season by holding Creighton to one hit in the seventh.

Game 2: Air Force 7, Creighton 5 (7)

The second-game of Wednesday’s doubleheader began just the first as the Bluejays plated a run in the top of the first to grab an early lead.

The Falcons stormed back quickly with three runs in the bottom half of the frame, tagging senior Austin Stroschein with a single, double, sac fly and another RBI double in the first four hitters.

The game remained 3-1 into the top of the sixth as senior Ben Rezineck beat out a bunt single and sophomore Thomas Luevano drew a walk. Sophomore Michael Emodi made the most of the situation by blasting his third home run of the season over the left-center field wall to give the Bluejays the lead, 4-3.

Unfortunately the Bluejays surrendered four unearned runs in the bottom of the sixth to fall behind 7-4. Creighton pushed across one in the seventh, but could not complete the comeback.

Air Force’s Jeff Gerlica earned the win (1-0), limiting Creighton to one run on two hits in two innings. Bluejay senior David Gerber was saddled with the loss (0-4), allowing four unearned runs on three hits in 2.2 innings.

Offensively Brinkman led Creighton with five combined hits and four RBI in the two games, while Emodi was 4-for-7 with six overall RBI.

The Bluejays return to the diamond on Tuesday, March 14 as Creighton battles Kansas State in a midweek single game at 6:30 pm in Manhattan, Kan.