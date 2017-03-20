Creighton Baseball knocks off Utah Valley

OMAHA, Neb. — The Creighton baseball team scored a TD Ameritrade Park Omaha record 19 runs in a 19-5 win on Sunday afternoon over Utah Valley to close out a four-game series.

The 24 combined runs is also the most runs scored in a single game during the seven-year history of TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.

Michael Emodi set a stadium record with seven RBIs, the most by a Creighton individual in a single game since Ryan Fitzgerald (2002-03) also had seven against Wichita State on April 27, 2003. Emodi ended the day 4-for-5 with a home run and two runs scored to go along with his record-setting performance.

Utah Valley (4-15) scored two runs in the top of the first to jump out to an early lead with a two-run home run by Jackson Overlund. Creighton starter Keith Rogalla retired the first two Wolverines he faced before allowing a single and the two-run homer to left field.

Creighton (4-11) tied the game as Emodi recorded his first two RBIs of the day with a double to right-center field.

The Bluejays scored five runs with two outs during the third inning to take the lead for the remainder of the game.

The first two Creighton hitters in the third inning flied out to right field before four hits and a walk put the Jays on top. Thomas Luevano and Emodi each singled, and Bryce Only doubled to send home the go-ahead run. Will Robertson reached first base on a nine-pitch walk to load the bases for Riley Landuyt . Landuyt uncleared the bases with one swing, sending a 1-1 pitch off the back wall of the left-field bullpen for a grand slam.

Landuyt’s home run marked the third grand slam at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha, and the second to clear the fence. Ryan Fitzgerald (2013-16) recorded an inside-the-park grand slam during the 2015 season.

Utah Valley scored one run on no hits in the fourth to trim the deficit to 7-3, before Isaac Collins and Emodi each had RBI hits during the bottom of the fourth to give Creighton a six-run advantage.

The Bluejays tallied four runs without a hit during the fifth inning to take a 13-3 lead. Creighton recorded three walks, reached on two errors and had a sacrifice fly before the end of the frame.

After Overlund drove in another run for the Wolverines in the seventh, the Bluejays responded with another big blow.

Following two singles and a walk, Emodi stepped into the batter’s box with one out and the bases loaded. The sophomore catcher sent the first pitch he saw over the left-field wall for Creighton’s second grand slam of the day.

Sunday marked the first time Creighton had two grand slams in the same game since March 10, 2006 at Tennessee Tech (Darin Ruf and Chase Odenreider).

The Bluejays added one more with an RBI groundout in the eighth, and Utah Valley scored its fifth run with an RBI-double from Overlund. Overlund finished the day 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored to pace the Wolverines.

Rogalla earned his first win of the season and recorded a career-high 10 strikeouts during six innings of work.

The Bluejays recorded 16 hits as the team had its highest-scoring game since tallying 22 runs in the 2010 season-opener.

Creighton returns to action on Wednesday, March 22 at Kansas. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.