Creighton Baseball knocks off Georgetown

Bethesda, Md. — Freshman Jason Allbery delivered three RBI singles as the Creighton Baseball team took the series opener at Georgetown 7-5 on Thursday, April 13.

The win lifts Creighton to 12-16 on the season and 3-1 in BIG EAST play, while the Hoyas fell to 20-13 overall and 0-1 in conference action.

Creighton cracked the scoreboard in the top of the second as senior Riley Landuyt was hit, moved to second on a single by freshman Will Robertston and scored on a two-out RBI knock from Allbery.

The Bluejays pushed their lead to 2-0 with a similar pattern as Robertson opened the frame with a single, moved to second on a groundout and scored on a two-out RBI single by Allbery.

The Hoyas took advantage of a Creighton error to push across an unearned run in the fifth, but the Bluejays responded with three in the top of the sixth. Robertson opened the frame with a sharp single through the right side. One out later freshman Parker Upton pulled an RBI triple just inside the first base line to make it 3-1. With two down sophomore Clark Brinkman laced an RBI single to center, then stole second and scored via an RBI single from freshman Isaac Collins .

Georgetown answered with two unearned runs in the sixth, but Creighton starter Rollie Lacy limited the damage by stranding Hoyas at the corners.

Up 5-3 heading to the eighth, the Bluejays tacked on insurance runs in each of the final two innings, getting an RBI single by Collins in the eighth and Allbery’s third in the ninth.

Allbery finished the contest 3-for-4 with three RBI, each coming on two-out singles.

On the bump Lacy collected the win (3-2), limiting the Hoyas to four runs (one earned) on five hits in seven innings, Bluejay reliever Ethan DeCaster picked up his second save of the season, allowing one run on two hits in two innings of work. Georgetown’s Simon Mathews took the loss (3-5), surrendering five runs on 10 hits in 5.2 innings.