Creighton Baseball Drops Contest at Abilene Christian

Abilene, Texas — The Creighton Baseball team suffered a 4-3 loss at Abilene Christian on Sunday, March 5.

The loss was the Bluejays’ fifth straight, sending Creighton to 1-8 on the season. The Wildcats, meanwhile, posted their seventh consecutive win to move to 7-4 overall.

Creighton got out to a 1-0 lead in the second, taking advantage of a Wildcat blunder. Senior Bryce Only set the stage with a one-out double to left, then fellow senior Riley Landuyt was hit by a pitch. Freshman Jason Allbery bounced a ball toward third. Attempting to end the inning, ACU’s Aaron Draper tagged out Only, but his throw to first went down the line to allow Landuyt to score.

The game remained 1-0 into the sixth inning as starters Jeff Albrecht and ACU’s Drew Hanson went toe-to-toe. Abilene Christian broke through against Creighton’s senior southpaw with two runs in the sixth to take the lead. The Wildcats scored on a two-run double by right fielder Anthony Dominguez.

Landuyt and freshman Will Robertson got Creighton even in the seventh. With one-out in the inning, Landuyt went to first after getting hit by a pitch. Moments later, Robertson smacked a two-out RBI double into right-center to knot the game at 2-2.

One inning later Creighton pulled ahead as freshman Isaac Collins drew a leadoff walk, went to second on a wild pitch, then scored on an RBI single through the right side by Thomas Luevano.

Abilene Christian, however, opened the bottom of the eighth with four consecutive hits to reclaim the lead 4-3. Derek Scott opened the inning with a single to left, then Luis Trevino put men at second and third with a double down the right-field line. After Creighton went to closer David Gerber, ACU’s Russell Crippen reached on an infield single to load the bases. Koby Claborn followed with an RBI single, then Dominguez drove in the final tally on a grounder to second.

Gerber took the loss (0-3) for the Bluejays, allowing one run on two hits in one inning of work. Ryan Kotulek picked up his second win (2-0) in as many days, allowing one run on one hit in an inning of work. Wildcat closer Brandon Lambright pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save of the season.

Offensively the Bluejays were led by two hits from Allbery.

The Bluejays return to the diamond on Tuesday, March 7 as Creighton begins a two-game series with Air Force in Colorado Springs, Colo. First pitch is set for 3:00 pm.