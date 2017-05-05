Creighton baseball downs Seton Hall

South Orange, N.J. — Down 1-0 heading into the eighth inning, sophomore Clark Brinkman delivered a game-tying single (8th) then sophomore Michael Emodi blasted a prodigious home run to open the ninth as Creighton Baseball defeated Seton Hall 2-1 on Friday, May 5th.

The win pushed the Bluejays to 20-17 on the season and 9-2 in BIG EAST action, while Seton Hall dropped to 23-19 overall and 6-7 in conference play.

Creighton and Seton Hall will conclude its three-game series with a doubleheader on Saturday, May 6, game one is set to begin at 12:00 pm (CT).