Creighton Baseball Comes Up Just Short to Winthrop

Omaha, Neb. — The Creighton Baseball came up just short on Sunday, April 2 as the Bluejays dropped a 2-1 contest to Winthrop. The loss moved Creighton to 8-14 on the season, while the Eagles climbed to 15-13.

The difference in the game was a momentary loss of control for Bluejay starter, Keith Rogalla in the second inning. Winthrop plated both of their runs in the frame, taking advantage of four walks and a wild pitch to grab a 2-0 lead.

Creighton pushed across its run in the sixth as sophomore Michael Emodi opened the frame with a double to right, then came in to score on back-to-back fly balls. Senior Bryce Only delivered the RBI with a sac fly to left.

The Bluejays best opportunity to pull even came in the eighth as freshman Thomas Luevano reached on an error with one down, then Emodi punched a single through the left side to put runners at first and second. Unfortunately Creighton was stymied by Winthrop closer Dalton Whitaker.

The Eagles’ Riley Arnone picked up the win (2-1) in relief, limiting Creighton to one run on one hit in 2.2 innings. Arnone entered the game with two on and two out in the fifth for Winthrop starter Colton Rendon. Whitaker earned his third save of the season with 1.2 innings of scoreless relief.

Rogalla took the loss (1-2), allowing two runs in five hits in 5.2 innings of work.

The Bluejays return to the diamond on Tuesday as Creighton faces arch rival Nebraska in Lincoln at 6:35 pm.