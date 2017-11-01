Creighton Baseball Announces 2018 Schedule

Dictated by the weather the Bluejays play their first 14 games on the road. The season kicks off with a neutral site series against Northeastern in Fort Myers, Florida from Feb. 16-17, then Creighton travels across the country for a three-game series with UC Davis (Feb. 23-25).

The first weekend of March brings the Bluejays to Arkansas for a three-games with Central Arkansas (March 2-4), while the first midweek games of the year has Creighton facing off with Arkansas-Pine Bluff on March 6. The early season road trip concludes with three games at Minnesota (March 9-11) and one contest at Kansas State on March 13.

Creighton’s home schedule begins with a trip down memory lane as the Bluejays battle three former Valley squads. Creighton hosts Wichita State from March 16-18, then after a midweek home game against South Dakota State on March 18, the Bluejays head to Normal, Illinois for three with Illinois State (March 23-25). Creighton concludes their battles with former Valley teams against Evansville at home from March 30-April 1.

The annual three-game midweek series with Nebraska begins in at home on March 27, with the final two contests coming in Lincoln on April 24 and back at TDAPO on May 8. Creighton will also battle Nebraska-Omaha three times, facing the Mavericks at home on April 17 and May 15. The two squads face off at Werner Park on May 9.

The non-conference season continues with a home-and-home with Kansas on April 3 in Lawrence and back in Omaha on April 11, while the Bluejays host Kansas State on April 4 and go to South Dakota State on April 25.

Creighton’s BIG EAST season begins at home against Butler (April 6-8), while the Bluejays battle NCAA Tournament Teams St. John’s (April 13-15) and Xavier (April 20-22) on the road. The home conference season closes against Georgetown (April 27-29) and Seton Hall on May 4-6.

The final series of the season is also a non-conference affair as Creighton hosts California from May 17-19.