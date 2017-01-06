Creighton Baseball Announces 2017 Schedule

Omaha, Neb. — The 2017 Creighton baseball schedule has officially been released to the public, offering 31 home games in the friendly confines of TD Ameritrade Park Omaha (TDAPO) as well as the BIG EAST Tournament (May 25-28).

Dictated by the weather during the early portion of the season, the Bluejays play their first 11 games on the road. The season kicks off in Birmingham, Alabama as Creighton battles UAB (Feb. 17-19). The following weekend the Bluejays are off to California to face Santa Clara, Michigan and Saint Louis in the Santa Clara tournament from Feb. 24-26.

The first weekend of March brings the Bluejays to Texas for a three-game series with Abilene Christian (March 3-5), while the first midweek games of the year has Creighton facing off with Air Force (March 7-8) in Colorado Springs.

Creighton’s home opener is scheduled for March 10 as the Bluejays open a three-game set with Cal State Bakersfield through March 12. Following a road single game at Kansas State (March 14), the Bluejays return to face Utah Valley for four games from March 17-19, with the contest on March 18 scheduled as a doubleheader.

The Bluejays face Kansas in a road contest on March 22, then return home seven straight against UC Davis (March 26-28), Air Force (March 29) and Winthrop (March 31-April 2). The final home series of the season is also a non-conference affair as Creighton hosts McNeese State from May 12-14.

The annual three-game midweek series with Nebraska begins in Lincoln on April 4. The Bluejays and Huskers battle twice at TDAPO on April 18 and May 10. The Bluejays will also battle UNO at Werner Field on May 9.

Creighton’s BIG EAST season begins at home against St. John’s (April 7-9). The Bluejays also host Villanova (April 21-23) and Xavier (April 28-30). Creighton’s three conference series on the road are at Georgetown (April 13-15), at Seton Hall (May 5-6) and at Butler (May 18-20) to close out the regular season.

The remaining midweek games for the Bluejays feature home-and-home battles with South Dakota State at TDAPO on April 11 and in South Dakota on April 26 as well as a home finale against Kansas on May 16.

Following the regular season, the top four teams in the BIG EAST will meet in Omaha to decide which squad will earn the conference’s automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament from May 25-28