Creighton Adds Defensive Specialist Roumeliotis

OMAHA, Neb. — Alexa Roumeliotis will join the Creighton Volleyball team in the fall, head coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth announced on Tuesday.

A native of Menlo Park, Calif., Roumeliotis (ROO-me-lee-otis) is a 5-foot-8 defensive specialist and will have four years of eligibility when she enrolls in the fall.

“We feel really fortunate that we were able to get Alexa so late in the game,” said Creighton head coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth . “She had committed to Army as a sophomore and was really excited about that opportunity. She then had a back injury and wasn’t able to pass the physical testing during the time frame that she needed to pass it, which re-opened her search. Ultimately we were the benefactors of that. She’s healed up and is a great defensive player and serve receiver and I also think what really her attracted her to us is that she’s a high-character young woman that will continue to build great chemistry and culture within our team.”

As a junior at Menlo-Atherton High School, Roumeliotis compiled 706 digs to rank fourth in California and help her team to a second straight Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division title. She then transferred to the Lydian Academy, a private school in Menlo Park that does not have an athletics program. Instead, she spent her senior year of high school as a volunteer student coach for the Menlo-Atherton team she played on as a junior while also practicing with that team.

During her career Roumeliotis also competed for the Encore Volleyball Club, where she was first noticed by the Creighton staff.

Roumeliotis joins a Creighton recruiting class that includes top-100 prospects Steph Gaston (Papillion, Neb.) and Naomi Hickman (Lawrence, Kan.), both of whom signed in the fall.

Creighton went 29-7 last season, including an 18-0 BIG EAST mark, tying the school record for wins in a season while reaching the Elite Eight for the first time. The Bluejays were ranked ninth in the year-end AVCA Top 25 poll, and return all but four players from last year’s club.