Concordia-St. Paul sweeps Wayne State

#3 Concordia-St. Paul hit a sizzling .418 and recorded 13 service aces to easily defeat #20 Wayne State College 25-11, 25-15, 25-7 Friday evening in Northern Sun Conference volleyball played at the Gangelhoff Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. CSP is now 18-2 and 11-1 in the NSIC while WSC drops to 14-8 and 7-5 in league play.

The host Golden Bears led all the way in the first set for a 25-11 win, hitting .406 while holding WSC to a .111 attack percentage and six kills.

Wayne State led early in the second set until Concordia-St. Paul pulled away late for a 25-15 set win. The ‘Cats were tied at 8-8 with CSP and were still within two at 15-13 until the Golden Bears reeled off eight of the next nine points to take control of the set.

The third set was all Golden Bears as Concordia-St. Paul completed the sweep with a 25-7 set win.

Concordia-St. Paul finished the match with a .418 attack percentage on 46 kills and just eight errors and 91 total attacks while WSC hit .070 with 17 kills, 11 errors and 86 attempts.

The Golden Bears held a 52-35 advantage in digs over the Wildcats and had 13 service aces to none for WSC. Both teams had three blocks.

Jaci Brahmer and Erin Gross led Wayne State in hitting with five kills apiece. Sophomore libero Haley Kauth notched nine digs while junior setter Megan Gebhardt had 14 set assists.

Wayne State will play at Minnesota State Saturday afternoon in a 2 p.m. contest.