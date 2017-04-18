Concordia Softball sweeps Midland

FREMONT, Neb. – Midland University softball suffered a doubleheader sweep to Concordia University on Tuesday evening at Christensen Field. The Lady Warriors have dropped nine of their last 10 ballgames.

Concordia won the run-ruled opener, 11-1 in five innings, before completing the sweep with a 7-2 victory. Midland entered the day leading the GPAC with a .348 team batting average, but was held in check on its home field.

MU led in the opener, 1-0, after two innings courtesy of an RBI-double by Bailey Hartman in the bottom of the first frame.

Skyler Peterson yielded only one Bulldog hit over the first two innings before Concordia got to the senior right-hander in the top of the third. The Bulldogs plated six runs in the inning to take a 6-1 lead and chase Peterson from the circle. Peterson (9-13) was charged with the loss after allowing six runs (three earned) on seven hits over 2.2 IP.

Concordia proceeded to score three runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth off the Midland bullpen to run away with the win.

Michaela Woodward (14-7) was the winning pitcher for Concordia and allowed just five hits over 5.0 IP. She also tossed two innings of no-hit ball in the Game 2 start.

The Bulldog junior also did damage with her bat in the finale, going 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBI.

Reliever Kylie Harpst held the Warriors to just one hit in a 7-0 game until Midland broke through in the bottom of the seventh.

Kiana Vazquez doubled with one out and broke the Warriors scoring drought on a sac fly by Hannah Wolzen. Angela Brazil followed with a solo homer, her fourth long ball of the season, before the Bulldogs recorded the final out.

Midland falls to 13-21 (3-9 GPAC) while Concordia improves to 28-10 (10-4 GPAC) after its seventh straight win.

The Lady Warriors return to the diamond for Senior Day in Fremont on Saturday. Midland hosts Briar Cliff with first pitch set for 1 p.m.